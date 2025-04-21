Reilly Opelka takes dig at Madrid Open's accommodation amid PTPA lawsuit controversy

Reilly Opelka, currently in Madrid for the 2025 Madrid Open, took sarcastic swipes at his accommodation in the Spanish capital. Opelka has courted controversy recently for his role in the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's class action lawsuits against tennis' governing bodies.

Ad

On Sunday, April 20, Opelka took to his Instagram Stories and posted a picture and a video. The picture featured a view from his hotel room in Madrid during sunset. However, the view, instead of being an open one, consisted of what looked like an extension of the hotel building. The former ATP No. 17 captioned the picture:

"Madrid sunset views are the best 😍"

Opelka's post Instagram post featuring a sunset view from his Madrid hotel room dated Sunday, April 20, 2025 (Source:Instagram/reillyopelka)

The video seemingly featured a sunrise view, with a considerable amount of light coming in through the window. The 27-year-old added a cryptic caption to this particular post.

Ad

Trending

"No alarm needed for todays sunrise 😍," Opelka wrote.

Opelka's Instagram post featuring a video of a sunset view from his Madrid hotel room dated Sunday, April 20, 2025 (Source: Instagram/reillyopelka)

Reilly Opelka has been in the news recently; less for his on-court performances and more for his role as one of the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuits filed by PTPA against the ITF, ATP, WTA and ITIA. Recently, the four-time ATP Tour-level singles titlist reportedly made a startling accusation against ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

Ad

Reilly Opelka reportedly testified to damning allegation against ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi in PTPA lawsuit hearing

Reilly Opelka at the 2025 Barcelona Open (Source: Getty)

On Saturday, April 12, journalist Daniel Kaplan reported that Reilly Opelka had testified to a serious allegation against Andrea Gaudenzi, who has served as the Chairman of the ATP since January 2020.

Ad

According to Kaplan's report, which was published on Front Office Sports, Opelka told a lower Manhattan federal courtroom that Gaudenzi had sent an unnamed player to the American to coerce him into backing out of the class action lawsuits. The 27-year-old reportedly claimed that via the player, Gaudenzi indirectly threatened him with loss of pension.

Additionally, Kaplan's report stated that Opelka was warned about the high legal costs he would have to incur if he didn't detract his name as a plaintiff from the PTPA's lawsuits. The ATP though, has vehemently denied the accusations made by the American, currently ranked at World No. 103.

The lawsuits have stirred controversy, particularly due to several high-profile players like Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff saying that the PTPA did not reach out to them before filing the lawsuits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More