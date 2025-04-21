Reilly Opelka takes dig at Madrid Open's accommodation amid PTPA lawsuit controversy

Reilly Opelka, currently in Madrid for the 2025 Madrid Open, took sarcastic swipes at his accommodation in the Spanish capital. Opelka has courted controversy recently for his role in the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's class action lawsuits against tennis' governing bodies.
On Sunday, April 20, Opelka took to his Instagram Stories and posted a picture and a video. The picture featured a view from his hotel room in Madrid during sunset. However, the view, instead of being an open one, consisted of what looked like an extension of the hotel building. The former ATP No. 17 captioned the picture:
"Madrid sunset views are the best 😍"
The video seemingly featured a sunrise view, with a considerable amount of light coming in through the window. The 27-year-old added a cryptic caption to this particular post.
"No alarm needed for todays sunrise 😍," Opelka wrote.
Reilly Opelka has been in the news recently; less for his on-court performances and more for his role as one of the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuits filed by PTPA against the ITF, ATP, WTA and ITIA. Recently, the four-time ATP Tour-level singles titlist reportedly made a startling accusation against ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.
Reilly Opelka reportedly testified to damning allegation against ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi in PTPA lawsuit hearing
On Saturday, April 12, journalist Daniel Kaplan reported that Reilly Opelka had testified to a serious allegation against Andrea Gaudenzi, who has served as the Chairman of the ATP since January 2020.
According to Kaplan's report, which was published on Front Office Sports, Opelka told a lower Manhattan federal courtroom that Gaudenzi had sent an unnamed player to the American to coerce him into backing out of the class action lawsuits. The 27-year-old reportedly claimed that via the player, Gaudenzi indirectly threatened him with loss of pension.
Additionally, Kaplan's report stated that Opelka was warned about the high legal costs he would have to incur if he didn't detract his name as a plaintiff from the PTPA's lawsuits. The ATP though, has vehemently denied the accusations made by the American, currently ranked at World No. 103.
The lawsuits have stirred controversy, particularly due to several high-profile players like Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff saying that the PTPA did not reach out to them before filing the lawsuits.