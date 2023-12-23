"Reminds me of Andy Murray when the Olympics were in London": Iga Swiatek targeting French Open and Olympics double in Paris, says Barbara Schett

Former tennis player Barbara Schett believes Iga Swiatek could pull off a double in Paris in 2024, surpassing what Andy Murray achieved in 2012.

Murray defeated Roger Federer 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 in the 2012 Summer Olympics final. However, four weeks prior to that, the Scot missed out on a title at Wimbledon. He suffered defeat to the same opponent in the final across four sets, narrowly missing out on the chance to claim the double in London.

Swiatek has already won four Grand Slam titles, with three coming at the French Open. She has consistently delivered on Parisian clay in recent years and it is undeniable that clay remains the ideal fit for the Pole's exceptional athleticism.

In a recent interview with Eurosport, Schett drew similarities between Swiatek's dominance on Parisian clay to that of Murray's command over grass in Wimbledon.

"It reminds me a little bit of Andy Murray when the Olympics were in London, in Wimbledon, and he's done well. I think she's [Swiatek] going to embrace that," Schett said.

With the 2024 Olympics set in Paris, Schett maintained that Swiatek will prioritize winning both the French Open and Olympics titles in the upcoming season.

"Imagine if she could win the French Open and the Olympics at Roland Garros? That would be incredible. And I think that's something which is on her radar. I think that's something she would like to achieve as well," she continued.

The Austrian opined that the French Open would be a cakewalk for Swiatek. However, she hinted about the "bigger challenges" the Pole will face across other Grand Slams.

"I'm not too worried about her, to be honest at the French Open, the biggest challenge or the bigger challenges are going to be the other Grand Slams for her," she added.

"If Iga Swiatek believes in herself, she's going to be hard to beat" - Barbara Schett

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 WTA Finals

During the same interview, Barbara Schett opined that Iga Swiatek's major challenge would be to adopt the right mental approach. The former World No. 7 feels the Pole could be indomitable if she believes in herself.

"With Iga, I always feel like it's a matter of her mental approach, how much she believes in herself. It shows the way she hits her forehand, sometimes she can get a little bit shaky on that shot when she has doubts," Schett said.

"So if she's fresh mentally, if she believes in herself, she's going to be hard to beat," she stated.

Iga Swiatek finished the 2023 season on top of the rankings with a win-loss record of 68-11. She won the French Open but did not progress beyond the quarterfinals in any of the other three Grand Slams. The World No. 1 is expected to commence her next season at the United Cup, which is set to kickstart on December 29.