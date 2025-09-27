"Reminds me of Emma Raducanu";"Knows he will go out 2nd round" - Fans baffled by Joao Fonseca's 'incredibly odd' reason for skipping Shanghai Masters

Joao Fonseca has pulled out from the upcoming Shanghai Masters 1000, which is scheduled to be held from October 1 to 12 at the Qizhong Tennis Center in Shanghai, China. His withdrawal turned heads of a lot of his fans, who have dropped several opinions, reacting to the decision.

Ad

Fonseca's latest appearance on the court was at the Laver Cup, where he made a remarkable debut by besting Team Europe's Flavio Cobolli on day one of the tournament in San Francisco. Following this campaign, the player was slated for the Shanghai Masters; however, he won't be competing in the tournament due to some schedule adjustments.

The Brazilian's team shared a statement, stating that the player has no injuries or physical issues; there has just been a schedule adjustment in consideration of his long-term career. This news was shared by a user on Reddit, which garnered the attention of several tennis enthusiasts, who were baffled by Fonseca's incredibly odd reason to skip the tournament.

Ad

Trending

One of the users compared him to Emma Raducanu, who also didn't play too many tournaments in 2024.

"It reminds me of Emma Raducanu last year really picking and choosing her tournaments and being too good to play qualies. But she’s seen the importance of being seeded now," the user wrote on Reddit.

Another fan mocked the Brazilian player, saying that he won't be able to qualify further than the second round.

Ad

"Knows he will go out 2nd round," the fan commented.

Along similar lines, fans shared their opinions on Fonseca's withdrawal, saying:

"I figured he must have been injured. I think his team has definitely made some odd decisions with the schedule this year. It will be interesting to see what it will be like next year," a user chimed in.

Ad

"I would've skipped Laver Cup. I would've gone to Shanghai Masters instead. Laver Cup doesn't bring you any points. Doesn't count for the ranking," a fan wrote.

"Seems incredibly odd to play this delicate schedule. Has he had a history of injuries? Bc it seems like most young players of good health play basically every week," said another.

Ad

Joao Fonseca sent a warning to Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and others while gearing up for his Laver Cup debut

Joao Fonseca competed for Andre Agassi's Team World at the Laver Cup in September 2025, and ahead of making his debut in the tournament, he sent a warning to Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. While he was preparing for the event, he sat for a conversation with lavercup.com, where he sent a strong message that if Agassi chose him, he was ready to play against anyone.

Ad

“I love playing with the best. Carlos [Alcaraz] or Sascha [Zverev] would be super. If Andre picked me for anyone, I’ll be ready. I’m going to bring a great vibe and hopefully, great tennis that will help them to take this trophy," said Joao Fonseca.

Ahead of the Laver Cup, Joao Fonseca competed at the US Open, where he threw up mid-game during the first round of the tournament. Shortly after this unexpected health issue, he issued an apology, stating he 'didn't know what happened.'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More