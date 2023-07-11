Matteo Berrettini observed shades of Novak Djokovic in Carlos Alcaraz's exceptional skills during their fourth-round clash at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Monday.

Berrettini made a strong start to the much awaited clash, showcasing his serving prowess as he claimed the opening set to take an early lead. However, Alcaraz remained unfazed as he raised his level in the subsequent sets, countering the Italian's serve effectively to secure a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Following his defeat, Matteo Berrettini was asked about his thoughts on Carlos Alcaraz's skills as a returner. He praised the World No.1's exceptional reaction times, particluarly highlighting Alcaraz's effective use of the slice shot.

"I think his reaction times are unbelievable. He goes with a slice on the first serve. When he does, he has a great feel, great hands. It's always tough," he said in his post-match interview.

Berrettini also acknowledged the challenge of coming up against the Spaniard's defensive play, acknowledging Alcaraz's ability to anticipate his opponent's move.

"You know the first shot, you have to be precise, because he likes to play in defense. That's the tricky part. He's staying so close on the second serve. Doesn't matter if you mix it up, he's always finding the right time," he said.

The Italian further drew a comparison between Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic and emphasized their similar relexes and quick reaction times.

"Reminds me of Novak a little bit, this kind of like reflex, time of reaction. Like a server, I feel this. But I also feel when I found the right rhythm, he didn't like that. It's a matter of few things. Today he was better than me," he added.

Wimbledon 2023 QF: Novak Djokovic will take on Andrey Rublev; Carlos Alcaraz to lock horns with Holger Rune

Novak Djokovic advances to Wimbledon 2023 QF

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will continue his quest to match Roger Federer's Wimbledon title record when he faces Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Rublev earned his quarterfinal spot after claiming a hard-fought win over Alexander Bublik in five closely contested sets. The Russian thus achieved the feat of reaching the quarterfinals at every Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Carlos Alcaraz will face Holger Rune for a spot in his maiden semifinal at the grasscourt Major.

Rune, on the other hand, secured a comeback win over Grigor Dimitrov to book his quarterfinal spot.

Should Djokovic and Alcaraz win their respective quarterfinal and semifinal matches, they will face off in a blockbuster final at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Sunday.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes