Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs praises Simone Biles' 'next level' World Series first pitch in throwback clip

Rennae Stubbs has acclaimed Simone Biles after watching footage of the world's most decorated gymnast throwing out the first pitch in the 2019 World Series. The game was the second of the seven-match series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals, which was eventually won 4-3 by the Astros.

Ad

In a throwback clip shared recently on social media, 7-time Olympic gold medal winner Biles added her own flourish to the event when she somersaulted onto the mound before throwing the ball to Astros' outfielder Jake Marisnick. Marisnick grinned widely at the gymnast's acrobatics before signing the ball for her.

Well-known tennis player, coach, and broadcaster Rennae Stubbs was watching online and congratulated the gymnast on her exceptional skills. Stubbs posted on her X (formerly Twitter account) :

Ad

Trending

"Can we just talk about the strike AFTER the flip! I mean! Damn! @Simone_Biles is next level!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Houston native Simone Biles has thrown the first pitch three times at Major League Baseball games. She threw her first pitch in 2016, then in the 2019 World Series, and again in 2024, when she threw the pitch before the Royals game against the Astros.

Rennae Stubbs has often shown her support and encouragement for female sports figures

2024 New York #LWTSUMMIT - September 19 - Source: Getty

Rennae Stubbs is a tennis broadcaster, analyst, and coach. She famously coached Serena Williams at the 23-time Grand Slam winner's last US Open in 2022, and she guided Samantha Stosur to the Australian's US Open doubles title in 2021. Stubbs also looked after Eugenie Bouchard and Karolina Pliskova.

Ad

She is also the host of the Rennae Stubbs Tennis podcast, and she regularly uses her social media platforms to speak out on issues close to her heart. An outspoken critic of Donald Trump and his administration, alongside her good friend Martina Navratilova, Stubbs is a champion for women's rights and a supporter of female sports.

In 2023, Stubbs issued a plea for female coaches to be taken more seriously after her stint working with Serena Williams. Stubbs told the Courier Mail that women coaches were just as good as male coaches:

Ad

“I think there is a missed opportunity there from some players out there that could absolutely benefit from a female’s perspective. There is no doubt I could step on a court with a male player and help him and I would have no problems saying that to anyone. To me, there is no difference between a woman coaching a male than coaching a female because men are coaching women, so what’s the difference?"

Rennae Stubbs' admiration for Simone Biles is not surprising. The gymnast has been a trailblazer for her sport, highlighting issues of mental health and well-being for young athletes, precisely the issues that Stubbs feels strongly about.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas