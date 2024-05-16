Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs recently slammed the Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker over his remarks at the commencement speech at Benedictine College on May 11.⁣ Butker is a three-time Super Bowl winner.

In his commencement speech, Butker spoke about women, diversity equity, and inclusion (DEI), and Pride Month. He said a women's life truly starts only after they get married and have children.

"I think it is you the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross the stage and thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother," he said about addressing the women.

He also took a stand against DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) while saying:

"The world around us says that we should keep our beliefs to ourselves whenever they go against the tyranny of diversity, equity, and inclusion. We fear speaking truth, because now, unfortunately, truth is in the minority."

Speaking about Pride Month, the Chiefs' kicker said that pride should only be associated with god.

"I am certain the reporters at the [Associated Press] could not have imagined that their attempt to rebuke and embarrass places and people like those here at Benedictine wouldn’t be met with anger but instead met with excitement and pride. Not the deadly sins sort of pride that has an entire month dedicated to it, but the true, god-centered pride that is cooperating with the holy ghost to glorify him," Butker said.

Watch an excerpt of the commencement speech below:

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs issued a strong reaction to Buker's remarks and called him sexist, homophobic, and chauvinistic.

"Is this guy kidding me? Omgggg… dude u know what not a diabolical lie! You’re chauvinistic, sexist, homophobic a**hole," Rennae Stubbs wrote.

Source- Rennae Stubbs' Instagram account

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs lamented not having enough female coaches in tennis

Serena Williams with Rennae Stubbs( in background) at the 2022 US Open

Tennis does not have a lot of female coaches. Just a handful of players including Marta Koystuk, Mirra Andreeva, and Katie Boutler have female coaches. This led Serena Willaims' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs to remark that players don't take a leap of faith in hiring female coaches.

"It's hard when the actual players don’t take the leap to hire great female coaches," Serena Williams' ex-coach wrote on her X account.

Stubbs said that players' agents are at fault as well as they are the ones making decisions.

"Also may I add, agents are also the ones that don’t take the leap either and all too often agents are the ones making those decisions," she added.

Serena Williams' ex-coach also praised Andy Murray for bringing this issue up, when he talked about not many WTA players having female coaches and he also urged WTA to take measures in this regard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback