Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs has stated that she was not surprised to see the WTA tour decide to return to China.

In December 2021, the WTA decided to suspend events in China, citing Peng Shuai's safety and well-being as the primary reason. However, on Thursday, April 13, the principal organizing body of women's professional tennis announced that the WTA will be returning to China after a long hiatus.

Speaking to The Associated Press, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon stated that there was no point in prolonging the boycott since the WTA knew its conditions would not be fulfilled.

He said:

“The stance that we took at the time was appropriate. And we stand by that. But 16 months into this, we’re convinced that our requests will not be met. And to continue with the same strategy doesn’t make sense. So we needed to look at a different approach. Our members believe it’s time to resume the mission in China.”

Speaking on a CNN program, Rennae Stubbs stated that WTA's decision to resume activities in China was largely motivated by finances. She opined:

“This comes down to finances. That's what it comes down to. I think that the WTA will probably look back on this in some respects and you have to be proud of them for the stance that they took originally.”

While praising the WTA for their stance these past few years, the 52-year-old criticized the governing body's strategy of not having a secondary plan in place. Rennae Stubbs added:

“But I think a little bit of lack of strategy in the understanding of ‘what, if you don't get what you want, is this where we're going to be?’ And this is exactly where they've got to, because to think that they could strong-arm a country like China into doing what they wanted to do was a rather large stretch, putting it mildly. So, I think this comes down to finances, and that's why they're going back.”

“Only history will answer” - Rennae Stubbs on the fruits of WTA's China boycott

When asked if the WTA tour's decision to backtrack on their ban meant that the boycott of China was ultimately in vain, Rennae Stubbs stated that only time could provide an answer.

She said:

“Only history will answer those questions, won't they really? But we're in the same exact situation we really were a couple of years ago. I mean the word is that friends or acquaintances of her's [Peng Shuai's] are saying that she's doing okay in Beijing. But really we haven't verified it one-on-one with her. Steve Simon or anyone from the WTA has actually not spoken to Peng Shuai. So we really don't know how she is.”

