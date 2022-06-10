Retaliation by Russian hackers for player ban is the latest concern for Wimbledon

This year's Wimbledon is shaping up to be a turbulent affair. As reported by The Times, tournament organizers are now worried about possible retaliation from Russian hackers. Wimbledon security chiefs have now been told to stay on guard over cyberattacks by hackers.

Earlier this year, the All England Club announced a ban on Russian and Belarusian players from participating in this year's event in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. When Russian athletes were banned in 2016 for state sponsored doping, hackers from the country responded by targeting various sports organizations. It's expected that something similar might occur this time as well.

IBM, which is responsible for safeguarding the computer systems at Wimbledon, is fairly confident of thwarting any such attacks. The tournament's decision to bar Russian and Belarusian players has been under severe scrutiny right from the start, with people praising and deriding it in equal measure.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



The Stage Awaits.



#Wimbledon #CentreCourt100 100 years of history. Ready for new chapters.The Stage Awaits. 100 years of history. Ready for new chapters.The Stage Awaits.#Wimbledon #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/KO4raqm5ab

The ATP and WTA tours aren't in favor of the ban and stated that no ranking points shall be awarded for this year's grasscourt Grand Slam.

Quite a few players are not sure if they'll be in London when the grass court Major starts, but the tournament organizers have found a way to make sure that most of the players do turn up.

Wimbledon announces record £40.35 million in prize money for the 2022 edition

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Wimbledon.

Wimbledon organizers announced a significant increase in prize money to be awarded this year, upping the total to £40.35 million.

The singles' champions will earn £2 million each, a 17.6% increase from last year's payout and players who lose in the first round will end up with £50,000.

Many see this as a move to ensure players' participation in this year's Championships. The financial incentive might entice those who are on the fence about competing, while motivating others to perform even better to get a slice of the record prize money.

The tournament is set to be held from June 27 to July 10. In the men's singles, Novak Djokovic is the three-time defending champion. He defeated Matteo Berrettini in the final last year to win his 20th Grand Slam title and his sixth at the venue.

Ashleigh Barty was the victor in the women's singles, claiming her second Grand Slam title by defeating former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the final. However, she won't be returning to defend her crown as she retired earlier this year.

