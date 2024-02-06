"Have we seen that in sports, except maybe Michael Jordan?" - Novak Djokovic's longevity marveled over by Richard Gasquet

French tennis professional Richard Gasquet has stated that he has been unable to process Novak Djokovic's on-court prowess at the age of 36. The Serb currently holds the top spot in the world rankings.

Gasquet has been competing on tennis courts since the year 2002. Once ranked as high as World No. 7, Gasquet currently sits in 131st place in the ATP rankings. Moreover, the Frenchman has been unable to win a title since lifting the ASB Classic men's singles trophy in January, 2023.

He suffered a 6-3, 7-5 defeat to Robert Bautista Agut in the opening round of Open 13 in Marseille, France this week. The 37-year-old met similar fates at the Australian Open and Open Sud de France earlier this year.

Gasquet recently spoke to French national daily L'Equipe and claimed that his form is en route to hitting rock bottom.

"It's bound to get worse. Apart from Novak Djokovic, who is winning Grand Slams at almost 37 years old," he said.

The Frenchman further commented that while players are expected to fade away after 25, Djokovic continues to dominate the field.

"Have we ever seen that in sports, except maybe [Michael] Jordan? [Lionel] Messi plays in Miami, the others in Saudi Arabia. He [Novak] is No. 1 in the world... I can't explain to myself that a guy like that is so strong at that age. At 37-38 years old, normally, you're much worse than at 25. You know that. At no point did I say to myself that I would play the year I turned 38. Unimaginable," Gasquet added.

Novak Djokovic has defeated Richard Gasquet 13 times in 14 meetings

Novak Djokovic (L) and Richard Gasquet greet each other at 2018 US Open.

Novak Djokovic and Richard Gasquet have played 14 matches against each other, with the former leading the head-to-head 13-1. The duo first squared off in the year 2006 in a Round-of-32 clash at the Madrid Open. The Serb defeated Gasquet 7-6(2), 1-6, 6-1.

The 24-time Major winner collected one more win in the rivalry before Gasquet registered his first success against him with a 6-4, 6-2 scoreline in a round-robin encounter at the 2007 ATP Finals.

Since then, the Serb has remained unassailable. He last played against Gasquet at the 2018 US Open. He downed the Frenchman 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in the third round en route to a title-winning finish at Flushing Meadows.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis