"Right choice, if somebody can speak about resilience and mental strength, it's Novak Djokovic" - Tennis fans divided over Serb attending the congress of the European Association of Neurosurgical Societies

21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic received a standing ovation during the congress of the European Association of Neurosurgical Societies.

Djokovic was invited to speak at the annual congress held in his native Belgrade.

Tennis fans took to Twitter to react to Djokovic's presence at the event, with some opining that he is a man of many talents while others questioned his medical expertise.

One fan pointed out that Djokovic was the perfect candidate to speak about resilience and mental strength.

"Right choice👏👏👏.If somebody can speak about resilience and mental strength, its Novak Djokovic," they tweeted.

Another fan hailed the Serb's intelligence while hoping to hear his speech.

"Novak is a lot more than a Tennis player. A very Intelligent man with a vast interest in many things and always learning. Hopefully we get to hear the speech," they wrote.

Another fan sarcastically pointed out that Djokovic was not a doctor.

"They do realise that HE IS NOT A DOCTOR,OBVIOUSLY NOT," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans, some positive and others less so:

"It's not a matter we can lobby on" - Craig Tiley on Novak Djokovic's participation at the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has made it clear that the tournament cannot press the federal government into allowing Novak Djokovic to play in the first Slam event of 2023.

Tiley said the Serb would need to "work out the situation" with the Australian government.

"It's not a matter we can lobby on," Tiley said. "Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we'll follow any instruction after that."

"It's a matter that definitely stays between the two of them and then depending on the outcome of that we would welcome him to the Australian Open," he added.

Djokovic flew to Australia earlier this year after being granted a medical exemption by Tennis Australia to compete at the Melbourne Major. However, things took a nasty turn for the Serb upon his arrival.

After his visa was rejected by the Australian Border Force due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19, he was eventually deported from the country and was unable to defend his Australian Open crown.

Djokovic has been banned from entering Australia for three years but is hoping to have the decision overturned.

