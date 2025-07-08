Rishabh Pant predicts winner of Wimbledon 2025; chooses his all-time and current favorite tennis players [Watch]

Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant picked Spain's Carlos Alcaraz to win the ongoing 2025 Wimbledon title. With the third India-England Test set to be played at Lord's in London, Pant visited SW19 to catch the action at Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 8.

Alcaraz has been in excellent form thus far in the tournament, reaching the quarterfinals, where he will take on Cameron Norrie. The 22-year-old is the two-time defending champion at Wimbledon, having beaten Novak Djokovic in both finals in 2023 and 2024.

Pant also picked former World No. 1 Roger Federer as his all-time favorite tennis player, pointing to the latter's single-handed backhand. He also paid tribute to 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, while picking Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as his current favorites.

The Indian wicketkeeper picked Australia's Nick Kyrgios when asked about a tennis player with a similar charisma to his.

Finally, Pant also stated that Djokovic is the player who can pull off his famous big shot off-balance.

Here is a video of Pant answering several tennis and Wimbledon 2025-related questions:

While Federer retired as a 20-time Grand Slam champion, Djokovic, Sinner, and Alcaraz are still alive and in the quarterfinals of the ongoing 2025 Wimbledon. The trio has a combined 32 Grand Slams between them.

Rishabh Pant has been in breathtaking form in ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Coming to cricket, Rishabh Pant has been in sparkling form in the ongoing India-England Test series. The southpaw scored centuries in both innings of the first Test at Leeds despite India eventually going down by five wickets.

He continued tormenting the England attack in the second Test at Edgbaston, scoring a crucial 65 in the second innings of India's massive 336-run victory. Pant has overtaken MS Dhoni to become India's leading Test centurion with eight in only 45 outings.

His heroics have helped India be on level terms with the hosts at 1-1 in the best-of-five series. Rishabh Pant will be back in action when the third India-England Test begins at Lord's on Thursday, July 10.

