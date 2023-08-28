Tennis personalities including Coco Gauff, Boris Becker, and John Isner have shared their reactions to the news of Jack Sock’s retirement from the sport.

On Sunday, August 27, Jack Sock announced that he will be retiring from tennis after the 2023 US Open, aged 30.

Taking to social media, Sock reminisced about his 12-year-long career, and acknowledged the people who made it possible.

"To the 8 year old boy who immediately fell in love with the sport of tennis, I hope I made you proud. It's been 14 years of memories I will never forget. Without the help of so many people, none of that could've ever happened," Jack Sock wrote.

"I've had the privilege of competing in Flushing Meadows since I was seventeen and this year's US Open will be the final event of my career. I look forward to creating memories in front of the best fans in the world one last time!" he added.

The player also spoke about his upcoming fatherhood. Jack Sock and his wife Laura Little are set to welcome their first child in December this year.

“We now have a little one on the way and I'm so incredibly excited for the next chapter as a family and being parents,” he said.

Several current and former tennis players, including Coco Gauff, Boris Becker, Matthew Ebden, Vasek Pospisil, Bethanie Mattek Sands and John Isner reacted to the 30-year-old’s announcement. They congratulated him on his splendid career as well as his upcoming role as a parent.

“Congrats on an amazing career!! Let’s do this!!” Coco Gauff wrote.

“Love you Hancock,” John Isner wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis players:

Coco Gauff, Boris Becker, John Isner and others on Instagram

Jack Sock will partner with John Isner at the 2023 US Open before beginning new career in pickleball

The 2023 US Open will mark Jack Sock and John Isner's final tournament in tennis

Jack Sock, who turned pro in 2011, enjoyed an impressive tennis career.

In singles, Sock clinched four ATP tour titles, three of which came in 2017. His biggest win came at the Paris Masters in 2017, which also turned out to be his final singles trophy on tour level. Subsequently, he concluded that season inside the World’s Top 10, with a career-high ranking of World No. 8.

While Jack Sock earned accolades in his singles career, he found his best results in doubles. The American won 17 titles and reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2 in the category.

Sock lifted three men’s doubles Grand Slam titles – in 2014, partnering Vasek Pospisil at the Wimbledon Championships, and in 2018, with Mike Bryan in SW19 and the US Open. He also won a Grand Slam mixed doubles title with Melanie Oudin as his partner at the 2011 US Open.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, the American won the gold medal with Bethanie Mattek-Sands in mixed doubles, and the bronze medal in men’s doubles with Steve Johnson.

Sock has now decided to pursue Pickleball. Having made his debut with a mixed doubles win with Anna Leigh Waters at the North Carolina Open in Charlotte earlier this year, he recently signed up on the PPA Tour – the professional tour of Pickleball.

Jack Sock's last tennis tournament will be the 2023 US Open, partnering compatriot John Isner in the men’s doubles category. Interestingly, the tournament will also mark Isner’s goodbye to tennis.

The American pair will play their US Open first-round match on Wednesday, August 30, against compatriot Robert Galloway and France’s Albano Olivetti.