Despite being absent from the Monte-Carlo Masters since 2016, Roger Federer's presence in the 2023 edition of the event was still felt as he was remembered by F1 superstar George Russell.

Russell, who currently drives for Mercedes, was in attendance at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. He took in the second-round match between Novak Djokovic and Ivan Gakhov on Tuesday.

While there, Russell expressed his love for tennis and named Federer as the player he followed the most.

"I really enjoy watching tennis. I always watch the big games. I think Roger was always the one who I followed the most," Russell said in an interview.

The Brit recalled when the 20-time Grand Slam champion visited the Mercedes team at the Barcelona Grand Prix qualifying in 2022. He also looked back on attending the 2022 Laver Cup.

"He came to Barcelona Grand Prix last year and he's always given us so much time. I went to the Laver Cup as well," he added.

George Russell also admitted to being excited to watch Djokovic in action for the first time.

"I don't think I've seen Djokovic play before so excited to see him in action," Russell said.

Following the Serb's win over Gakhov, Russell met the World No. 1 and the pair chatted for a while. The Brit later expressed his admiration for Djokovic and thanked the Serb for taking the time to meet him.

"Great day watching this man doing what he does best. Thanks for taking the time," he posted.

George Russell pays tribute to Roger Federer after his retirement at Laver Cup 2022

George Russell and Roger Federer at Laver Cup 2022

George Russell was in attendance at the 2022 Laver Cup, the site of Roger Federer's retirement. While there, the Brit had a chance to catch up with the Swiss legend. He also got the chance to meet Andy Murray at the event.

Russell paid tribute to the 20-time Grand Slam champion after his retirement and called him "one of the nicest guys you could ever meet."

"Great to catch up with @rogerfederer after the final game of his incredible career. Not just one of the greatest athletes of all time, one of the nicest guys you could ever meet too. Same goes for @andy_murray - seriously funny guy!" he tweeted.

The Brit expressed his admiration for compatriot Andy Murray as well and deemed him a "seriously funny guy."

