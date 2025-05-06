Roger Federer-backed On signs 16-year-old American prodigy who joins Iga Swiatek, Ben Shelton, and others

ON, the sports brand that boasts Roger Federer as its partner, has signed up one of American tennis' most promising young stars. 16-year-old Julieta Pareja reached the semifinal of the WTA250 Copa Colsanitas in Bogota in March this year, becoming the youngest WTA semifinalist since Coco Gauff won Linz in 2019 as a 15-year-old.

Since partnering with Roger Federer in 2019, ON has been steadily building a portfolio of sporting ambassadors, with 5-time Major winner Iga Swiatek, Ben Shelton, and young gun João Fonseca being notable additions to their roster. The shoe brand has gone from strength to strength since Federer became involved.

Junior tennis coach Ariel Fernandez shared the news on his X account that ON has got Pareja's signature. While she had already been seen wearing ON clothing and accessories, it was anticipated that the tie-in would be officially unveiled before the French Open at Roland Garros at the end of this month. Fernandez posted, per puntodebreak.com:

"Already with Swiatek, Shelton and Fonseca in its ranks, On signs the American promise Julieta Pareja (2009), who comes from reaching the semifinals at the WTA 250 in Bogotá. She has been seen training these days wearing clothing from the Swiss brand, and starting at Roland Garros Juniors, it will become official."

Roger Federer left Nike in 2018 and joined On the following year. He took a 3% stake in the company and championed the brand at the US Open the same year.

Roger Federer will have seen huge potential in US teenager Julieta Pareja

"UNIQLO The Art And Science Of LifeWear: What Makes Life Better?" Exhibition: Press Conference In Paris - Source: Getty

Roger Federer and ON are seeking tennis' next generation of superstars to associate with, and Julieta Pareja fits the bill. The teenager is already ranked No. 335 in the world, and after her heroics in Bogota, her first appearance in the main draw of a WTA tournament, tennis observers would expect big performances from her in the future.

Confidence will not be a problem for the young prodigy. Upon reaching the semifinal in Bogota, she told WTAtennis.com that she was not surprised by her early progress:

"I'm not surprised by my level, I'm surprised by the tournament," said Pareja afterwards. "A 250 and I'm in the semifinals -- wow! But I think my level is there and I'm proud to be showing it."

After the official announcement of her ON ambassadorship in Paris, Pareja will move to a new level of public attention. Like Coco Gauff, who emerged on the scene at a similar age, she has a promising future ahead of her.

