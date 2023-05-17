Former Australian tennis pro Pat Cash has dubbed Roger Federer the best player ever as far as shot-making is concerned.

Regardless of their favorite player, the majority of tennis fans and experts consider Federer the most elegant and smooth tennis player to ever hold a racket. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is also credited for creating superstars like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Speaking on the Control the Controllables podcast recently, 1987 Wimbledon champion Cash was asked about the shots that were being executed in the world of tennis today, with a special mention for Carlos Alcaraz's drop shot. The 57-year-old Australian heaped praise on the Big 3 as well as Andy Murray for the way they used slices, drop shots, and volleys.

"When you've seen players like Roger Federer bring in the drop shot after he has won [around] 12 Grand Slams, you think, 'Oh, this guy is wanting to improve'. He's the most brilliant player that we may have probably ever seen shot-wise and he was still learning his tactics," Cash said."

"Tennis does evolve but if you look at very good players — Murray, Federer, Nadal, Djokovic — they've all got very good drop shots, very good volleys, and very good slices," he added.

Cash further spoke about how Nadal uses a plethora of shots in his matches, which is required in today's time since players have their unique styles.

"Rafa has been an amazing solution-solver. Most people watch him and go, 'He's not doing much different'. But if you really watch him playing in a match, he changes things up. He'll throw in the slices, drop shots, and volleys. And it's necessary because there are so many good players doing certain things. We lost the serve-and-volley aspect. If we take one shot out of tennis, players get better at the rest of the shots," he explained.

Roger Federer and I have never been friends, says Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have produced some of the most epic matches over the last two decades, with the latter leading 27-23 head-to-head.

Speaking to the Italian publication Corriere della Sera recently, Djokovic remarked that friendship between rivals was impossible but he had immense respect for Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"We [Federer and Djokovic] have never been friends, between rivals it is not possible, but we have never been enemies. I've always had respect for Roger," he said.

Talking about Nadal, the World No. 1 said:

"At first we went to dinner together, but even with him, friendship is impossible. I have always respected and admired him."

The three players have together dominated the tennis world for more than two decades, winning a combined 64 Grand Slam titles, among other things.

