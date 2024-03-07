Roger Federer showcased his admiration for Coco Gauff as the American featured in a stellar cover shoot for Vogue.

Gauff, the reigning US Open champion, was recently announced as the cover star for American Vogue’s April 2024 issue. The 19-year-old dazzled in a gold sequin dress on the cover and showed her athletic side in several other shots.

Roger Federer, widely known as a player who transcended fashion in tennis, was delighted by Coco Gauff grabbing the limelight. The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who is also close friends with the magazine’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, called Gauff’s inclusion “well-deserved.”

"Go Coco! Congratulations! Well deserved @cocogauff" he wrote on his Instagram story."

Vogue, which is one of the most prestigious fashion and lifestyle magazines, predominantly puts the spotlight on the most influential personalities in fashion and entertainment.

Coco Gauff, however, isn’t the first tennis player to be celebrated on the magazine’s cover. Icons such as Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams, too, have graced the cover of the American issue in the past. Meanwhile, several others, including Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka, have featured on the covers of the magazine's regional issues.

Roger Federer has devotedly followed Coco Gauff's journey over the years

Coco Gauff, who made her mark on the tennis circuit by defeating Venus Williams at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships as a 15-year-old, has had Roger Federer’s backing since before she turned pro.

Gauff signed with Federer’s agency, Team 8, before her professional debut. The Swiss legend has thus been one of Coco Gauff’s biggest cheerleaders over the years.

In 2023, when Gauff won her maiden Grand Slam title in front of her home crowd at the US Open, Federer called her accomplishment “highly special.”

"The current tennis scene looks really good to me, I mean if I look over just quickly to what Coco Gauff did at the US Open, I thought that was highly special and unique," Roger Federer during the 2023 Laver Cup said via Eurosport. "I've known her since five years now, she's incredible."

The former World No. 1 also penned a heartfelt message on his social media page following the teenager’s victory.

"Inspirational win @cocogauff, been watching your [tennis] and following you for years. Your hard work and mental toughness is great for our sport. You shine brighter than ever," he wrote.

Gauff, who is on a 16-match winning streak on American hardcourts [since the 2023 Citi Open], is currently in Indian Wells for the 2024 BNP Paribas Open. The third seed, drawn in the bottom half alongside World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, received an opening-round bye. She is expected to kick off her campaign on Saturday, March 9, against either Wang Xiyu or Clara Burel in the second round.

