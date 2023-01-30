Tennis great Roger Federer congratulated his former arch-rival Novak Djokovic on his historic Australian Open victory.

Djokovic resumed his reign over Melbourne Park on Sunday, January 29, winning a record 10th Australian Open title and shattering Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas' Grand Slam dream in a one-sided final.

The 35-year-old swept to a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) victory at Rod Laver Arena in a rematch of their 2021 French Open final to reclaim the World No.1 ranking and deny Tsitsipas his maiden Major title once again. With this victory, the Serb also equalled his arch-rival Rafael Nadal's record of winning 22 Grand Slam titles.

In light of this, Roger Federer, who retired after competing in the 2022 Laver Cup, congratulated the Serb on Instagram.

"Incredible effort, again! Many congratulation," he wrote.

Roger Federer via Instagram stories.

"Events of last few days with my father were not easy to handle, but I had to keep it together" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic pictured with his Australian Open trophy.

Novak Djokovic stated in his post-match press conference that competing in Australia was something he was looking forward to due to his great career results in the country.

"Coming into Australia was something I was looking forward to because, I said it before, I honestly feel great in Australia. My results are a testament to that. I really wanted to be back here. I wanted to play," he said.

He went on to say that he was nervous about coming to Australia after his deportation saga last year, but that it ended up being a "positive experience."

"Of course, considering last year's event, I was a bit more nervous coming into Australia, didn't know how I was going to be received by the people. But overall it was a very positive experience," the 35-year-old said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion added that despite being disturbed by a number of events in recent days, including his father's alleged support for pro-Russian sentiments, he kept it together until the end.

"Again, I wouldn't be able to do what I did in Adelaide and here if I wasn't feeling good on and off the court. Of course, there were things that were happening, also events of last few days with my father, that were not easy for me to handle, especially at these last stages of a Grand Slam. But I had to keep it together," Djokovic said.

The World No. 1 also thanked his team for being there for him throughout the tournament.

"People around me who have been with me have done a great job in making me do my routines in a proper way so that I could try to perform the best way as possible," he added.

