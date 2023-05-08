Swiss Maestro Roger Federer expressed his delight at reuniting with Venus and Serena Williams at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 7.

Pictures of the tennis legends together took the internet by storm after the race. Federer also met Juan Martin del Potro at the Miami GP. The 20-time Grand Slam champion said that it was his third time attending a Formula One race, after Abu Dhabi in 2016 and Barcelona in 2022.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Federer mentioned that he has had more time for recreational activities since his retirement last year.

“It’s great fun to be back, having finally a bit of time to do things like this as well,” said Federer.

Miami Open posted the picture of the three superstars, who have 50 singles Grand Slam titles between them, on their social media page, calling them "tennis royalty". Roger Federer shared the same photo via his Instagram story, expressing his delight at meeting Venus and Serena Williams.

“A nice surprise,” he captioned the image.

Federer met the musical trio, The Jonas Brothers, on the F1 grid. He was also pictured with his wife Mirka and their four kids at the Paddock ahead of the race.

Roger Federer hopes to see Nadal and Djokovic return for the 2023 French Open

Roger Federer hopes to see Nadal and Djokovic at Roland Garros

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer admitted that a French Open without his great rival and friend, Rafael Nadal, would be “brutal.” He also expressed his concern for Novak Djokovic, saying he hoped the Serb would be “strong” for the clay Slam as well.

"It would be brutal, yes. That would be tough for tennis if Rafa wasn’t gonna be there," said the 41-year-old. "I still hope so. I saw he pulled out of Rome so I wish him the best. And then obviously Novak also hasn’t played that much so I hope he is going to be strong as well.”

Federer mentioned he is excited about the tournament and will definitely be watching it.

"And then obviously all the young guys coming through as well. I'll be watching, that's for sure," he added.

Nadal has been absent from the 2023 ATP Tour since sustaining a hip injury at the Australian Open. The King of Clay hasn't featured in the European clay-swing so far. He recently withdrew from the 2023 Italian Open as well, which has cast a doubt on his participation in the 2023 Roland Garros.

Djokovic, on the other hand, has been struggling with an elbow injury since the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, and missed the Madrid Masters due to the same. However, the World No. 1 is scheduled to compete in Rome this week.

