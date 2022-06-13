Roger Federer drops out of the top-50 for the first time since 2000 in the updated ATP rankings

Tennis superstar Roger Federer has dropped out of the top-50 of the ATP men's rankings that was updated on Monday. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played since Wimbledon last year and his ranking has been falling as a result.

Roger Federer re-injured his knee at SW19 last year and has been out of action ever since. Before his comeback in Doha last year, the Swiss maestro spent a significant period on the sidelines due to this knee injury.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is ranked 68th in the world at the moment. He lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime at Halle last year ahead of Wimbledon, meaning he is set to lose more points after the conclusion of this year's event.

Relevant | Tennis Stats & Info @RelevantTennis Next week, for the first time since Jun. 12, 2000, Roger Federer will officially leave the ATP top 50.



The outlook for the men's rankings has changed quite a bit since the end of the French Open. Novak Djokovic is no longer the World No. 1 as Daniil Medvedev currently occupies the summit. Alexander Zverev has moved to a career-high as the World No. 2 while the Serb drops two places and is now third. Rafael Nadal is hot on his heels after winning the first two Majors of the year with 6,525 points to his name.

More changes will take place in the coming weeks as Wimbledon will not be carrying points this year after they banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing at SW19 this year. The ATP and WTA retaliated by stripping the Grand Slam of its points this year.

Roger Federer's return to action

Federer with Andy Roddick Laver Cup 2021 - Day 2

Roger Federer's return to action is very much on the horizon as the Swiss maestro announced his decision to play at the 2022 Swiss Indoors in October using a protected ranking. The event was last held in 2019, when Federer emerged victorious for the 10th time. He has also confirmed his participation at the Laver Cup in September.

During his absence from the tour, his eternal rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have continued to amass Grand Slam titles. The Spaniard has moved two clear of the Swiss maestro at 22, while the Serb is drawn level with the 40-year-old at 20 Majors.

Federer has been sporadically active on social media, teasing his recovery from a knee injury with videos on Instagram and keeping his fans updated. The Swiss maestro has conducted interviews with many outlets and has suggested that he isn't ready to retire just yet and that a 2023 calendar is on the cards.

