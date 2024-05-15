“Roger Federer, let's give the people what they really want” - Mardy Fish pokes fun at Swiss icon over upcoming documentary

Mardy Fish recently poked fun at Roger Federer over the teaser of the Swiss' documentary. Fish brought back attention to the tennis legend's infamous loss to him in 64 minutes at the 2008 Indian Wells Masters.

Fish, who was ranked 98, successfully navigated a tough draw to reach the quarterfinals. He defeated Florian Mayer, 31st seed Igor Andreev, fourth seed Nikolay Davydenko, and 24th seed Lleyton Hewitt to set up a quarterfinal clash with seventh seed David Nalbandian.

In the semifinals, Fish faced the Swiss Maestro who was the reigning World No. 1. The American upset him 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Fish often pulls Federer's leg. Recently, he jokingly asked the Swiss icon to translate a social media post from Spanish, commemorating his victory in the desert.

He revived the friendly banter by asking the Swiss to release the footage of the days preceding his loss against him at Indian Wells.

"Roger lets give the people what they really want. 12 days leading up to me beating you in Indian Wells," Mardy Fish wrote.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, the Wimbledon champion's documentary titled Federer: Twelve Final Days is set to be premiered on Prime Video on June 20, 2024.

Roger Federer's documentary was not planned to be released

The Swiss at Amazon Debuts Inaugural Upfront Presentation

Roger Federer said in an interview with Bloomberg in February that his documentary wasn't meant for a public release at first and that it would be a home video for him and his family to remember his farewell.

“Initially the idea was to capture the final moments of my professional tennis career so that I could have it later on to show my family and friends," he said to Bloomberg in February.

He said that he shied away from having cameras near him or his family during emotional moments but allowed this time as the footage was not intended to be released to the general public. The Swiss Maestro added that many powerful moments have been caught on camera.

“During my career I tended to shy away from having cameras around me and my family, especially during important moments. But I didn’t see the harm in shooting this as it was never intended for the public. However, we captured so many powerful moments, and it transformed into a deeply personal journey," he said.

Roger Federer retired from tennis in 2022 after having an illustrious career, winning 20 Grand Slam titles, among other achievements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback