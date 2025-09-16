"Roger Federer did not do a good job... Awful" - John Isner teases Swiss legend about his once-blonde look after Carlos Alcaraz's viral new haircut

After Carlos Alcaraz's new haircut went viral among tennis fans, the former American tennis player John Isner shared his honest views about Roger Federer's once-blonde hairstyle. The latter transformed his hair during the 1998 Orange Bowl and kept it till the beginning of 1999.
Alcaraz grabbed headlines during the US Open, but this time it was not because of his skills on the court, but because of his buzzcut. The haircut was a consequence of a mistake made by his brother, Alvaro, while they were trying a different haircut. Following this, the Spaniard had no option other than shaving it all off, and he went on to play the entire tournament with the same haircut.
However, following the US Open win, Alcaraz celebrated it by bleaching his hair blonde, and it was the topic of discussion at the latest episode of the Nothing Major Podcast, hosted by Sam Querrey, John Isner, Steve Johnson, and Jack Sock. Talking about Alcaraz's haircut, they reminisced about all the tennis players who previously rocked the blonde look, including Federer.
Isner shared his honest opinion about the Swiss's blonde hair, which he got in 1998, calling it 'awful.'
"You know what? I can't believe I'm saying this, but Federer did not do a good job with the blonde. I mean, can I go ahead and say it? Awful," said Isner (20:56 onwards).
Carlos Alcaraz will be next seen in action at the Laver Cup, which is slated to take place from September 19 to 21, 2025, in San Francisco.
Carlos Alcaraz opens up about reactions to his haircut
In one of the US Open press conferences, Carlos Alcaraz let his feelings be known about garnering a lot of attention for his haircut. He shared that he has been taking all the reactions by people lightheartedly, as he could do nothing about it anymore.
"I mean, since I just show the people my haircut, I didn't see anything else in talking about my haircut. Some people like it. Some people don't like it. To be honest, I'm just laughing about the reaction of the people. It is what it is. So I can't do anything else right now, so I'm just laughing about everything that they are talking about my haircut," Carlos Alcaraz said, via The Tennis Letter on X.
Ahead of his showdown against Jannik Sinner at the US Open finals, Carlos Alcaraz also locked horns with him at the Cincinnati Open and got the better of the Italian there too by claiming a 5-0 victory, as the latter walked over due to health concerns.
Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins