Roger Federer highlights contribution of "incredible fans, parents, wife and team" after winning honorary Swiss Sports award

Roger Federer won yet another honor at the annual Swiss Sports Awards. However, the winner of a record seven Swiss 'Sportsman of the Year' awards received a different award this year, in recognition of his illustrious tennis career that ended at the 2022 Laver Cup. After receiving the honorary Swiss Sports award this week, he highlighted the contributions of his parents, his wife Mirka, and his team towards his success.

Federer won the last of his seven Swiss Sportsman of the Year awards in 2017. His retirement earlier this year marked an end to his dominance over the country's premier sporting honor and he was given an honorary award in celebration of his legacy in tennis and Swiss sport.

Reflecting on Sunday's ceremony, the Swiss tennis great expressed gratitude for getting the award. He also went on to state that he would not have scaled great heights as a tennis player without help from his family and team, as well as his legion of fans.

"I couldn’t have been as successful as I have been throughout my career without all the help I have received over the years from my incredible fans, parents, wife and team. Thank you for the honorary Swiss Sports award," he wrote in an Instagram post.

He also congratulated this year's winners of the Swiss Sportsman of the Year and Swiss Sportswoman of the Year awards. Alpine skier Marco Odermatt, who is a huge fan of Federer, won the men's category, while sprinter Mujinga Kambundji won the women's category.

Roger Federer receives a standing ovation during Swiss Sports Awards presentation ceremony

The 20-time Grand Slam champion waves to fans at the Laver Cup 2022.

Roger Federer became the first recipient of the honorary Swiss Sports award in 13 years. The honor is bestowed upon individuals or teams for their exemplary contributions to Swiss sport. The eight-time Wimbledon champion received the award from Viola Amherd, Federal Councilor and Minister of Sport in Switzerland, during Sunday's ceremony. The extremely popular tennis legend received a standing ovation and a huge round of applause as he walked to the stage to accept the award.

The 2022 awards ceremony was Federer's first public appearance in Switzerland since his emotional farewell at the Laver Cup in London in late September. The 41-year-old was in London a few weeks ago and visited Wimbledon for the first time since his retirement. He later visited New York City for a few days, where he attended a Brooklyn Nets game and also appeared on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes