Roger Federer recently expressed his desire to see Rafael Nadal make a strong return to tennis after the Spaniard predicted 2024 to be the last year of his career.

On Tuesday, July 4, Federer was honored on Centre Court at the ongoing 2023 Wimbledon Championships, in celebration of his exceptional tennis career. The eight-time champion at SW19 walked out onto the court to thunderous applause and cheers as he joined the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton in the Royal Box.

While in London, the 20-time Grand Slam champion recalled his own retirement at the 2022 Laver Cup and reflected on Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, and himself all being overcome with emotion.

"I mean, all of us, Murray, Djokovic, Nadal and me, I think the four of us, I think when I retired we were all sitting there crying about me retiring or because of the music, who knows. Everybody had their own reasons why they were crying," Federer said in an exclusive interview with CNN Sports.

Federer stated that the emotional response from each of them stemmed from a profound realization of their great fortune to still be playing at their respective ages.

"I think we realized how fortunate we are to still be playing at this later stage of our career. Because tennis players used to retire at 30, I mean 26 for Borg, 32 for Sampras maybe, 36 for Agassi, this was like playing deep you know. And now we are all sitting there around 35-40, so I think we all know how fortunate we are and I think Rafa knew that too," he added.

The former World No. 1 expressed his empathy for Nadal, harkening back to his own experiences with a severe knee injury. Federer expressed his desire to see the Spaniard make a strong return to tennis before bowing out of the sport on his own terms.

"So seeing him go through this more difficult period, obviously I know, I've been there. I just hope he can go out on his terms, he can still play a little bit. I still hope we'll see not just a doubles like I did but more than that. I still believe that's going to happen," he said.

"I can't see myself going on tour" - Roger Federer comments on his potential transition to coaching

Roger Federer's post-retirement return to tennis in the form of commentator or coach has been the topic of much interest among fans and journalists alike. However, the 41-year-old dismissed the notion of him taking on a traditional coaching role due to the demanding tour schedule.

"I think the coaching on the tour like we know it, I think is difficult for me, having four children at the age of, twin boys nine now and twin girls 14. I want to be there for them and I can't see myself going on tour," he said.

Federer did, however, acknowledge the possibility of playing the part of a mentor for players who could visit him in Switzerland. He referred back to his partnership with Stefan Edberg, who had similarly never anticipated taking on a coaching role.

"You know, if it's mentoring or if somebody comes to Switzerland and says look let's have a good week, I can see that in the future happening. I mean, Stefan Edberg never thought he was going to coach and he ended up coming on tour with me for two years," he added.

Roger Federer has been enjoying his post-retirement life. He recently took the stage alongside Coldplay at the band's concert in Zurich before attending Elton John's concert the following day. He was accompanied by his wife Mirka and their children.

