Roger Federer joined by Coldplay's Chris Martin, former NBA All-Stars Steve Nash & Dirk Nowitzki, and others on Laver Cup Day 2

Roger Federer attended the second day of the 2023 Laver Cup with special guests as former NBA All-Stars Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash, along with Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland of Coldplay marked their presence.

Team World shone on opening day with stellar performances by Ben Shelton Francisco Cerundolo and Felix Auger-Aliassime as they bagged a win each in the singles format. Duo Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe triumphed against Team Europe's Arthur Fils and Andrey Rublev, cementing Team World's dominant 4-0 lead at the end of the first day session.

Team Europe responded on the second day with Casper Ruud's victory over Tommy Paul. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was in attendance with the Canadian basketball star and the Dallas Mavericks legend on either side.

Expand Tweet

The duo are no strangers to the world of tennis and were also seen on the practice courts of Indian Wells earlier this year.

British rockstars Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland were also part of the star-studded event. The two also share a good friendship with Roger Federer. The Swiss maestro had attended Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" concert in Zurich earlier and even sung along with Chris Martin and the band on stage.

Speaking of the Laver Cup, the second day of the three-day team event closed with Team World (6-2) in the lead.

Roger Federer recalls his musical stint with Coldplay in an interview at the Laver Cup

Roger Federer being interviewed by Jim Courier at the 2023 Laver Cup

Roger Federer recalled when he briefly shared the stage with Coldplay at their concert back in July this year.

In an on-court Q&A hosted, former player Jim Courier quizzed the 8-time Wimbledon champion on his retirement and his family life.

Federer recalled receiving an invitation from Coldplay to come up on stage during their concert in Zurich. He stated that while he felt hesitant at first, he was glad that his daughter edged him on to accept.

“I looked at my daughter and told her, ‘Do you think I should go on stage and do this?’ She was half falling asleep after the Elton John concert and she was like, ‘Of course papa, you only live once, of course you have to do it.’"

"So I was like, I’ll go on stage, I’ll do it and of course I enjoyed it. I finished on top. This was my music career. I dropped the mic and I was good.”

Federer touched on various topics during the session with a final question coming from 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal via a video recording.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins