Former tennis player Andy Roddick recently joked that Roger Federer shouldn't have been granted entry at Wimbledon even with his ID card.

Federer made a surprise visit to Wimbledon last year. The Swiss having forgotten to take his membership card was stopped at the entrance by a security official. The official remained true to her job, restricting the former World No. 1 from entering the stadium unless he showed his card.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion returned to the All England Lawn Tennis Club as part of the 2023 Wimbledon and made sure to bring his ID card this time around. Taking to social media, Roger Federer took a funny jibe at the security official.

"I remembered it this time," he wrote on Twitter.

However, Andy Roddick jokingly opined that the officials still shouldn't have let him inside the venue.

"I still say they shouldn’t let you in," Roddick replied.

Roger Federer recently opened up on the incident involving the official during his time on The Daily Show. He opened up yelping at the official that he had won the tournament eight times.

"I was like, 'I'm just asking you again where can I get in,' and she said, 'The other side, but you have to be a member.' I look at her one last time and I'm so sorry, I couldn't believe and still can't believe I said this and because I still feel bad about it. I'd look at her and say, 'I have won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member!," Federer said.

The Swiss legend further stated that the security was so adamant about her instructions that he eventually had to enter the stadium through another gate.

"I got back in the car. My coach is like ,'Oh good, where do we get in?' and I'm like, 'Don't talk. Let's go up and around the gate'. So, then I go out and I go around on the other side," he continued.

Roger Federer and Andy Roddick faced each other at Wimbledon on four occasions

Roger Federer (L) and Andy Roddick (R) at the 2021 Laver Cup.

Roger Federer and Andy Roddick have faced each other on four occasions at Wimbledon. The sheer dominance of the Swiss in the head-to-head record with Roddick (21-3) is reflected in their meetings at the grasscourt Major as well.

Federer and Roddick first squared off in the 2003 Wimbledon semifinals where Federer secured an easy straight-sets win, 7-6(6), 6-3, 6-3. They met in successive Wimbledon finals in 2004 and 2005 only for the Swiss to claim the titles on both occasions.

Their ultimate face-off at Wimbledon came in 2009. The 41-year-old beat Roddick 5-7, 7-6(6), 7-6(5), 3-6, 16-14 in the final to register his sixth title at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes