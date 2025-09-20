"Roger Federer made us win" - Casper Ruud reveals how Swiss reacted after Carlos Alcaraz's astounding act during golf outing

Prior to the commencement of the 2025 Laver Cup, several of Team Europe’s members, including Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev caught up with Roger Federer for a game of golf. Recently, Ruud revealed how Alcaraz pulled off an incredible feat on the golf course, leaving both him and Federer amazed, before the Swiss legend quickly recovered to score their team a win.

Ad

The Laver Cup is one of the most anticipated tennis events of each year. Despite not carrying any ATP points, the competition often features some of the best players from across the world divided in teams and battling for glory.

Before the 2025 Laver Cup kicked off, Roger Federer, who is a part owner of the tournament, welcomed several of Team Europe’s players to San Francisco with a game of golf. During this outing, Federer teamed up with Casper Ruud to take on Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. Recalling the game, Ruud recently revealed how Federer helped their team beat Alcaraz and Zverev, telling media,

Ad

Trending

“Roger and I, we won. So we were one down early. Carlos made a birdie out of nowhere and sunk a chip from, like, 50 yards. Then, you know, Roger and I looked at each other and just went, You know, when you're good, you're good I guess, you can bring it anywhere. We got one back, and then Roger clinched the match on the last hole. He made us win, so that was a really good moment.”

Ad

Since retiring from tennis, Federer has taken up golf as a new hobby. The Swiss star often shares glimpses of himself on the course and has even enjoyed golf outings with former rival Rafael Nadal.

Casper Ruud scores dominant victory in Laver Cup opener

Ruud at the Laver Cup 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The 2025 Laver Cup kicked off an Friday, September 19. The opening day of action features four clahses between Team Europe and Team World, with Casper Ruud leading the charge for the former in the first singles match.

Ad

Ruud was up against America’s Reilly Opelka, a player he leads 5-0 in their head-to-head record. At the Chase Center, the Norwegian was unfazed by his opponent’s home ground advantage, and put on a clinical display to clinch a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over Opelka and get Team Europe's campaign started on the right note.

After Casper Ruud, teammate Jakub Mensik outdid American Alex Michelsen to give Team Europe their second win of the day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins