Roger Federer returns to court to host special coaching session in New York; unveils latest fashion collection at Uniqlo's flagship store

Roger Federer recently visited Uniqlo's flagship store in New York to launch an exciting collaboration with Jonathan Anderson, the creative director of Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe. The Swiss legend also hosted a special coaching session at the famed Museum of Modern Art.

Federer, who signed a lucrative $300M sponsorship deal for 10 years with Uniqlo back in 2018, has embarked on an intriguing new venture with the Japanese brand.

On Wednesday, August 3, the 20-time Grand Slam champion introduced the launch of his new LifeWear collection. Created in collaboration with Jonathan Anderson, the collection includes fast-drying polo shorts, fleece zip-up jackets, and nylon joggers. Uniqlo will be making the collection available for purchase in the United States on August 28.

The 41-year-old took to social media and expressed his delight over his new professional endeavor.

"We had a fun day in NYC as we unveiled my latest collaboration with JW Anderson x Uniqlo and launched the first 'Around the World with Roger Federer' event series. It was so nice to interact with all who came, especially with some inspiring kids on a tennis court that was beautifully designed by Kaws," he tweeted.

Federer cut a fittingly stylish figure as he interacted with enthusiastic fans gathered outside the Uniqlo store, graciously signing autographs and indulging photo requests.

Later, The Museum of Modern Art played host to the former World No. 1's special coaching session for juniors from the Kings County Tennis League. The session took place at the museum's PS1 courtyard, which was transformed into a stunning tennis court by celebrated artist KAWS.

The activity was organized by Uniqlo as part of its "Next Generation Development Program," aimed at empowering young people through sports and creativity.

The event also launched the "Explore the World with Roger Federer" series which is a "global event series exploring the intersection of art, tennis, culture and philanthropy," according to Uniqlo.

"If I can make tennis look stylish, I think I should do that" - Roger Federer on his latest fashion collection

Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2023

Roger Federer divulged that the motivation behind his decision to create his own fashion collection was to contribute to the rich style history of tennis, following in the footsteps of Rene Lacoste and Stan Smith.

"We have such a great style history in tennis. René Lacoste and Stan Smith were wonderful tennis players. I feel it’s important to remember where we came from. And if I can make tennis look stylish, I think I should do that," he told The New York Times.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also reflected on his decision to retire, acknowledging the difficulty of ending a 25-year chapter of his life.

However, he expressed contentment with the "perfect" end to his career, surrounded by his friends, family, and biggest rivals during his farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup.

"At the end I was relieved, I think, and happy to retire. It ended in the most perfect way at the Laver Cup. I was surrounded by my biggest rivals, and my family was there and my friends. For me it felt like, 'OK, I’m good now. I don’t need to chase that itch anymore,'" he said.

