Roger Federer's wife Mirka's engagement ring steals the limelight at the Laver Cup

Roger Federer's fairytale ending to his illustrious career has left everyone teary-eyed. The Swiss maestro's farewell match, partnering longtime friend and rival Rafael Nadal, ended in a loss at the 2022 Laver Cup at the hands of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

Following Federer's speech, in which he mentioned his wife Mirka's contribution to his career and how she was instrumental in him becoming the player he eventually became, the internet was soon swooning over the diamond engagement ring on Mika Federer's hand.

The couple tied the knot on 11 April 2009 in Switzerland. On account of the same, Mrs. Federer was gifted a substantial emerald-cut diamond engagement ring on a bold rounded pavé-set diamond band, which immediately turned into the star of the evening.

The curved band gave the ring a unique, contemporary feel that was certainly one-of-a-kind. Federer never shed light on the manufacturer of the diamond ring, while experts believe it was from his hometown.

However, in 2017, Mirka Federer had an upgrade over her existing ring. The much larger center stone is believed to be around 20 carats. The new design is an emerald-cut diamond ring surrounded by a snake-like band that is studded with numerous smaller diamonds in platinum or white gold.

The ring brought back memories from the 2019 Wimbledon finals. During the intense summit clash, Mirka Federer was spotted sporting the magnificent engagement ring on her left hand.

There are many rumors circulating on the internet on who designed such a stellar design, with Harper's Bazaar suggesting that the huge stone was a one-of-a-kind design from H. Stern, a Brazilian jeweler. Marion Fasel, a well-known jewelry historian and author, said the ring reminded her of Gwyneth Paltrow's engagement ring.

"The silhouette reminds me of Gwyneth Paltow’s ginormous engagement ring. I doubt, however, that Mirka’s jewel is by JAR like the movie star’s."

A few years later, the ring again stole the limelight as it was the center of attraction once more at the prestigious event in London a couple of days ago.

"She could have stopped me a long time ago, but she kept me going" - Roger Federer on his wife Mirka Federer

Roger Federer shed tears after his retirement match ended in a defeat against the American duo of Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe. At his on-court press conference, a teary-eyed Federer credited his wife, Mirka, for continuing to support him in playing for a few more years.

"She could have stopped me a long time ago, but she kept me going," Roger Federer said.

Mirka later engaged in a warm embrace with Roger Federer and gave a few pecks on his cheeks as he continued crying into her shoulder.

