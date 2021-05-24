Roger Federer says this is his "one last big, huge opportunity to do something great", reveals he once thought of coloring his hair red

Roger Federer recently appeared in an interview for GQ Magazine, where he spoke at length on several topics - including retirement and his ambitions going forward. Federer also shed light on some of his childhood fantasies, and revealed that he once wished to have his hair colored red.

Roger Federer has been questioned about his retirement on countless occasions over the last decade or so. Those voices have grown even louder in the aftermath of his recent results and injury troubles; even some of his die-hard fans now believe that Federer's time on tour is drawing to a close.

But when asked about that during his interview, Roger Federer stressed that he is not thinking about retirement. The 39-year-old did acknowledge, however, that the upcoming period is his last chance to win something significant.

"I don’t know, I’m really relaxed about where my career is, where my life is," Roger Federer said. "And I know that this [moment] is one last big, huge opportunity for me to do something great. I mean, it’s always like this when you have achieved as much as I have."

Roger Federer, who has 103 career titles to his name, further stressed that he is desperate to add to his trophy collection despite being at the fag end of his career. Federer pointed out that he wouldn't have gone through the pains and troubles of his rehabilitation period in 2020 if he had given up hope of winning more titles.

"I want to win more, otherwise, I wouldn’t have gone through the whole [last] year of surgeries and the process of doing five weeks on crutches and rehab," Federer said. "I truly believe I can do it again. [But] I first have to prove to myself that the body can take it. The mind is ready to go."

Roger Federer then turned his attention to a photograph from his teenage days, where he was seen sporting a blonde look.

Roger Federer's bedroom, 20 years ago. pic.twitter.com/dGRgjg4Men — Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) July 14, 2019

The Swiss legend admitted that he was undergoing a typical teenage phase and that he had even thought about coloring his hair red.

"I mean, it’s a classic teenage guy having a lot of pimples and wanting all sorts of different hair colors," Federer said. "My next move was going to be the red hair, but then I somehow didn’t do it. And then after that, I let it grow out, I cut it off, and then I had long hair after that."

The World No. 8 further explained why he had a poster of Pamela Anderson on his door.

"I had Shaquille O’Neal on a huge poster," Federer said. "I had Pamela Anderson because we were always watching Baywatch and 21 Jump Street.

"I can’t believe I'm 39, to be honest" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer

During the interaction, Roger Federer also reflected on his time spent on the tour (24 years and counting). In particular, Federer highlighted how he has experienced all sorts of ups and downs during this period.

"I can't believe I'm 39, to be honest," Federer said. "Turning 40, it's like my life has gone by on the tour. I've enjoyed so many moments, I've had some tough moments, of course. I've been tired. I was hurt. I was sick. I've played with all sorts of issues. But I feel like juniors were yesterday. Do I sound like an 80-year-old person who looks back at their childhood as their favorite part?"