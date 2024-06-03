Tennys Sandgren recently revisited Roger Federer's controversial remarks about Novak Djokovic at the 2009 Australian Open. Sandgren's revisit came in the aftermath of the Serb's stunning come-from-behind victory in the third round of the ongoing French Open against Lorenzo Musetti. Djokovic's fans, clearly still aggrieved by what Federer had to say about the Serb back then, reacted angrily.

Djokovic went into the 2009 Australian Open as the defending champion, having won his maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne the previous year. However, during his quarterfinal match against Andy Roddick in 2009, the soaring heat in Melbourne took a vicious toll on the Serb. Ultimately, the defending champion retired in the fourth set, granting Roddick easy passage to the semis.

Federer, who made short work of Juan Martin del Potro in the quarterfinals, was later asked about Djokovic's mid-match retirement. In his response, the Swiss had said:

"He's not a guy who's never given up before (referring to Djokovic's mid-match retirements against Rafael Nadal at the 2006 French Open quarterfinals and the 2007 Wimbledon semifinals)... it's disappointing."

Federer also claimed that the Serb retired primarily because he was losing against Roddick and wouldn't have done so had things been the other way around.

"If Novak were up two sets to love I don't think he would have retired 4-0 down in the fourth," Federer had said.

Recently, Sandgren revisited Federer's damning statements on the Serb following the latter's miraculous recovery against Lorenzo Musetti. Djokovic looked down and out after going behind two sets to one to the Italian. However, he mounted a staggering comeback and eventually turned the tables on Musetti. According to Sandgren, Federer "probably shouldn't have said" what he did about 'Nole' in 2009 in light of the Serb's astonishing comeback.

"This might be the biggest “prob shouldn’t have said that” in sports history," Sandgren wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Triggered by Sandgren's revisit, one set of Djokovic's loyal fans slammed Federer, claiming that his words were exaggerated and the media milked as much as it could from them.

"It was a lie when he said it, at least a gross exaggeration. But the press ran with it. Now they all look silly," one fan wrote.

"Never liked him, he was a salty sore loser. The real ones will remember his disgraceful comments towards Novak, but also against Murray and Nadal. He is fake and a PR machine," another fan commented.

"No one can discount his achievements, but much of Federer’s true character was PR.I was very disappointed when he was completely silent on the COVID mandates as well as the banning of Russians and Belarusian players from tournaments simply because of their home countries," another fan weighed in.

Another set of fans opined that Federer, for the most part, had a poor attitude toward up-and-coming players.

"Definitely, salty af. He never welcomed young guys to the tour. Great to see Novak, Stan, Andy... getting on so well w the youngsters," wrote one fan.

"The worst bully on tour," another fan commented.

"So petty. And yet people called him "classy" LOL," yet another fan chimed in.

"I don't see why anybody should criticize me" - Novak Djokovic after retiring at the 2009 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 French Open

Novak Djokovic was asked by the media about his decision to retire during his match against Roddick at the 2009 Australian Open. The Serb had elaborated on the difficulties he had been facing, which prompted him to take the decision.

"Conditions were extreme today. It did affect more on me than him (Roddick), as you could see. But, you know, that was the situation. I just have to cope with it. Really tried my best, but sometimes you can't fight against your own body," Novak had said.

The Serb had also defended his decisions to retire at the 2006 French Open and the 2007 Wimbledon Championships.

"I did have some retirements but I always retired with a reason. I don't see why anybody should [criticize me]," Djokovic had added.

Currently vying for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, the 37-year-old is slated to square off against Francisco Cerundolo on Monday, June 3. If the World No. 1 progresses to the quarterfinals, he will face either Taylor Fritz or Casper Ruud.

