Roger Federer stars in goofy selfie to make Swiss volleyball duo's day

Roger Federer recently had a chance meeting with Swiss volleyball players Tanja Hüberli and Nina Brunner, leaving both of them completely awestruck.

Federer, a 20-time Major winner, retired from professional tennis in 2022. The Swiss maestro has enjoyed his life away from the sport since then, travelling to various cities due to his involvement in many ventues.

The 42-year-old, however, still sets aside some time for his fans. Many of them are even excellent athletes that have had a significant impact in their own sports.

Earlier on Thursday (November 9), the Swiss maestro was spotted with two-time European Championship winners Tanja Hüberli and Nina Brunner at an undisclosed location.

The beach volleyball duo subsequently took to their Instagram handle to express just how wonderstruck they were at meeting the Swiss maestro, while uploading a selfie with him.

They also asserted tongue-in-cheek that the trio of Roger Federer and themselves together made up for their "favorite team picture ever", before being apologetic towards their actual team.

"Favorite team picture ever (sorry coaches...) #rogerfederer."

Tanja Hüberli and Nina Brunner, meanwhile, began teaming up in beach volleyball in 2016. Since then, the duo have come quite far. They have won two gold, two silver and one bronze medal at the European Beach Volleyball Championship - a unisex sport competition for national teams.

Roger Federer is making the most of his life after ending tennis career in 2022

The 20-time Major winner pictured at the 2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer, meanwhile, seems to be enjoying his post-retirement life. The Swiss maestro surprised his fans in September, when he and his family were spotted watching the action at the 2023 Diamond League series in Zurich

Before that, he was involved with Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" concert in his home country. He also serenaded the enthusiastic audience with the alternative rock back's famous song, "Don't Panic".

The eight-time Wimbledon winner also made an appearance in Brooklyn at an event organized by Swiss performance sportswear company On, in his capacity as a major shareholder. He was approached by fans with requests for selfies after the event, and of course, he obliged.

The former World No. 1 also treated his fans to a special gathering on a luxurious cruise ship on Lake Lucerne in Switzerland in September. A few weeks later, he performed the coin toss for the last match on the final day of the 2023 Laver Cup in Vancouver, Canada.

