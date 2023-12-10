Roger Federer dazzles alongside fashion model Coco Rocha, actress Lashana Lynch & others in new commercial for French winery

Roger Federer recently starred in a new commercial for French fine winery Moet and Chandon. The tennis icon shares the screen with Coco Rocha, a Canadian fashion model, Lashana Lynch, a British actress, and Yannick Alleno, a French chef.

Headquartered in Epernay, France, Moet and Chandon is among the top champagne producers in the world. The company was founded in the year 1743. It is an arm of the LVMH Moet Hennesy Louis Vuitton SE.

The liquor company appointed Roger Federer as its brand ambassador in November 2012 and their association continues to date. The Swiss has featured in numerous commercials for Moet Chandon over the years.

Even though the Swiss maestro left his professional duties in September 2022, he remains committed to his commercial duties.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion posted a video of the new advertisement for the winery brand on his Instagram story. In the video, he can be seen having fun with the aforementioned celebrities.

Screengrabs from Roger Federer's Instagram story.

Roger Federer is "really happy to be busy" in his post-retirement life

Roger Federer at a UNIQLO event

Roger Federer recently sat down for a conversation with ATP Tennis Radio Podcast where he opened up about his thoughts right before drawing the curtain on his professional career.

"I am not sure what I thought it was going to be. I just, I think I was open to the idea to see, let's find out. I did not have any plans per se because you know I was trying to always come back and all of a sudden, I realized, 'That's it'," the 42-year-old said.

He continued:

"And then I am like, 'Okay, well it's over and what now?' And so I think now, since six months, I feel like I am more in charge of my schedule. Whereas before, I was still just, how do you say, it was more the afterburn of having just retired," he added.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion further talked about his liking for spending his leisurely hours with his loved ones.

"So it's been good honestly, I have to be careful I don't do too many things. But at the same time, I am really happy to be busy and I like being with other people, love being with my family, and I love to travel. But I guess sometimes, I try to make sure I get the right balance and I feel like I have that, so, things are great," he said.

