Roger Federer is the gift that keeps giving for millions of fans worldwide. Be it on the court or off it, the Swiss always finds a way to enthrall his admirers. And the latest to be left in awe of Federer are the roof-top tennis heroines - Vittoria Oliveri and Carola Pessina.

In a recent video released by Barilla, we saw Roger Federer surprising the girls with a visit to their hometown. Not only did the legendary Swiss play a game of roof-top tennis with them, he also gave them a gift in the form of a recommendation at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

In a further behind-the-scenes conversation, Roger Federer shared some interesting details of his life (including his favorite dessert) with the girls, while also leaving them with some unique memorabilia.

We thought Roger Federer was a mannequin: Vittoria Oliveri

When the filming for the interview began, Vittoria and Carola had no idea that they would be face to face with Roger Federer himself. But minutes later the Swiss appeared from backstage and greeted the girls, leaving them stunned.

Roger Federer with Carola Pessina and Vittoria Oliveri

Later the girls admitted that they doubted if it was indeed the 20-time Grand Slam champion who stood before them. Vittoria confessed that she even briefly thought Federer was a ‘mannequin’.

"We didn't suspect anything, more than a double, I was convinced it was a mannequin because it didn't seem possible to me that he was in flesh and blood,” Vittoria said.

Roger Federer has fans around the world

After playing a game of roof-top tennis, Roger Federer and the girls had lunch together. The girls recalled a couple of instances where Federer imparted valuable advice to them, and he also showed them a childhood video of his.

“He showed us a video on the mobile in which he dribbles with his sister: he will have been 4-5 years old," Vittoria added. "He also recommended that at our age we played tennis with joy and fun, without stress.”

Roger Federer gifted the girls the racquets that he used against Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer at the Australian Open 2020

During the same shoot, Roger Federer revealed his preferred pre-match food - pasta. Vittoria and Carola, however, were more curious about the Swiss’ favorite dessert and they asked him if he’d ever tasted tiramisu.

Tiramisu is a signature coffee-based dessert of Italy which is quite popular in most of Europe. Federer replied that he wasn’t too fond of it as a kid but that the dish later grew on him.

“He admitted that he did not like him as a child," Vittoria said. "When he grew up, however, he became fond of our favorite dessert. As Roger travels around tournaments, he tells us that he has tasted it in every restaurant he has been to.”

Roger Federer is a big fan of tiramisu

Although the greatest gift for the girls was Roger Federer's visit itself, he made the occasion even sweeter by giving them a bunch of interesting memorabilia. Among that was the racquet which Federer used against Novak Djokovic at this year’s Australian Open.

To be able to wield Roger Federer’s racquet at Rafael Nadal’s Academy is truly a gift for the ages. And the two girls deservedly received the rare combination for inspiring millions of fans with their roof-top tennis video during the pandemic back in April.