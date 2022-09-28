Roger Federer thanks fans for their support throughout the years as they pay heart-warming video tribute to the legend

Roger Federer has thanked his fans on social media after receiving a heartwarming video tribute from them.

Federer, who retired on September 23, Friday, was appreciated and celebrated by his fans in a touching tribute. In a video shared by the ATP tour, fans from all over the world contributed to pouring in their wishes for the recently retired legend.

In the video, numerous fans thanked the tennis icon for being an inspiration both as a player and as a person.

“What do you say to a person that’s given so much to one sport? Thank you for inspiring us to do better in the world and to really step up our game both, you know, on the court and off it,” one fan said.

“You are the best example of what an athlete and human should be on and off the court,” another fan echoed.

“Thankyou for bringing inspiration to me and to many others all over the world,” yet another remarked.

One fan credited the Swiss legend for inspiring her to play the sport.

“(Thank you for) inspiring me to pick up a racket and to go out there and get better every single day,” the fan said.

Some fans acknowledged the 20-time Grand Slam winner’s legacy.

“You’ve dazzled. You’ve captured the hearts of the world. You are literally one of the best chapters of tennis history; Someone who’s changed the history of tennis forever,” they remarked.

Others congratulated him on his illustrious career

“Congrats on an incredible career; 24 years of excellence, craze and everything,” they said.

Fans concluded by wishing the 41-year-old luck in his "new chapter."

“I just wish you nothing but the best for your future. Good luck in this new chapter and Roger, you are the best. You definitely are the GOAT. Roger Federer fans forever.”

Roger Federer was quick to take note of the heartwarming tribute and thanked all the fans for their incredible support.

“Thank you RF Fans for all the support, you’ve been amazing,” he shared on his Instagram stories.

Roger Federer on instagram stories

Rafael Nadal celebrates Roger Federer’s legacy

Roger Federer plays his final match alonside arch-rival Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal, who played Roger Federer’s final match alongside him, recently shared his thoughts on his rivalry with the Swiss maestro and also celebrated his legacy. Speaking to radio station Onda Cero, Nadal acknowledged that their rivalry was pivotal for the sport.

“We have experienced many things together. I think we have done many things that I trust have been good for the sport and I have shared with him many of them, both on court and off it," the Spaniard said.

Nadal further touched upon Federer’s unparalleled legacy, emphasizing his character as a sportsperson and as a human being.

"In the end, there remains the memory of someone who I believe is unique not only for what he has done but also for the way in which he has done it, with elegance and majesty and I would also say with an elegant manner on a human level as well," he said.

