Roger Federer unveils 'incredible' Masters visit with a message to $250 million-worth Rory McIlroy

Roger Federer recently shared glimpses of his visit to the Masters golf tournament, which was held in Augusta, Georgia. The former tennis player wrote a heartfelt message for the prominent golf player, Rory McIlroy, for winning the tournament.

Ad

Federer turned to golf after ending his illustrious tennis career in 2022. He plays the former sport as his hobby and shares updates about it every now and then on social media. Most recently, he posted sneak peeks of his appearance at the Masters, which is the first major golf tournament of the year.

He shared a carousel of pictures on his Instagram, posing on the lawns of Augusta. The second slide of his post showcased him playing golf with the German professional player, Bernhard Langer. Along with this, he added an appreciation note for $250 million worth McIlroy (as per Celebrity Net Worth) in the post's caption:

Ad

Trending

"Incredible to have been at @themasters this year! The energy, the setting, and the level of play were truly something special. Huge congrats to @rorymcilroy on winning the green jacket. Thanks to everyone who made the experience so memorable. Now, if you’ll excuse me… time for an emergency 9 ⛳️🏌️

Ad

Roger Federer also met the Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki at the Masters Golf tournament. The latter shared pictures with him on her Instagram handle. Despite trying his hand at golf, the former tennis player recently hinted at his return to the sport.

Roger Federer opens up about making a tennis comeback

Swiss tennis player, Federer- Source: Getty

In a recent conversation with TNT Sports, Roger Federer opened up about his retirement and hinted toward making his return to tennis. He revealed that he isn't completely done playing tennis and expressed his wish to play some exhibition matches in the future. The Swiss also said that he was tired of playing golf and wanted to entertain his fans with tennis once again.

Ad

"Honestly I'd love to play some more tennis again. Enough with the golf already for a moment now, I've played so much. But no seriously, I'd love to start playing like two-three times a week again and hopefully, get myself back on an exhibition court. Maybe fill up a few nice stadiums around the world," Roger Federer said.

Ad

He further said that he missed tennis a little too much and that he wanted to play a little bit for himself as well.

"I've no plans yet but I know that the training part, I miss it a little bit to be honest because I haven't played a whole lot since I retired. Just because I think my body needed a little break and maybe my mind also a little bit. I've played with my kids, you know but I'd really love to practice a little bit for myself as well. So I'll do that as I keep on travelling and hopefully you'll get to see me in an exhibition soon," he added.

Shortly after this admission, Andy Roddick expressed his wish to see the legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal compete together at an exhibition match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More