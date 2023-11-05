Roger Federer walks out to standing ovation at Sporthilfe Super10Kampf 2023, joins sponsor athletes backstage for pizza

Roger Federer's immense stardom was on display at the 2023 Sporthilfe Super10Kampf as he received an enthusiastic welcome at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland.

The 43rd edition of the event featured six Swiss sports legends in coaching roles, guiding 24 athletes divided into six teams. The teams competed in exciting challenges and sporting contests, with all proceeds from the event going towards Swiss Sports Aid.

Federer's presence at the event was kept under wraps, leaving the 12,000 attendees in the dark about his surprise appearance. When the Swiss legend entered the stadium, he was greeted with thunderous cheers and a standing ovation from the delighted crowd.

Federer addressed the packed crowd at the Hallenstadion, expressing regret that he hadn't attended the event sooner.

"It just occurred to me, what a mistake it was that I wasn't here sooner!" he said (via Swiss publication Watson).

The 42-year-old also shared an encouraging message for the aspiring athletes.

"You’ve made it this far and now it’s really getting started for you. Of course financial support is essential, but it’s also about showing that you believe in a talent. This form of support gives an athlete a wonderful feeling. Especially at the beginning of a career, you can achieve a lot with this sponsorship," he said.

Before arriving at the stadium, the 20-time Grand Slam champion met with approximately 100 athletes sponsored by the Roger Federer Foundation and Swiss Sports Aid.

The former World No. 1 was accompanied by his parents, Lynette and Robert, as he engaged in a conversation with the athletes over pizza.

Roger Federer addresses the athletes backstage: "I am your biggest fan"

Roger Federer addressed the athletes sponsored by his foundation and Swiss Sports Aid backstage. The 20-time Grand Slam champion emphasized the importance of early financial support, drawing from his own experience.

The Swiss legend also shared that he was well-informed about the success and setbacks of the sponsored athletes, thanks to his father's active involvement in the foundation.

"We also had support from others at the beginning. That's why I know that it's very important to feel that someone is behind you. I am your biggest fan. I hear about your successes and also about injuries. I know there are hard days – but that also builds character," he said (via Blick).

The athletes were awestruck to be in the presence of the 20-time Grand Slam champion. Swimmer Joelle Peschl stated that it was a "huge honor" to meet Federer in person.

"It's amazing for all of us to meet him live. A huge honor," Peschl said.

Meanwhile, Kevin Zurcher, an ice hockey player for SC Bern, admitted to being speechless at the sight of the former World No. 1.

"I was speechless when Roger came in," he said.

