Roger Federer watches NBA game in New York, sends fans into a frenzy

Roger Federer sent basketball fans into a frenzy as he attended the match between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Nets reporters Kristina Winfield and Adam Himmelsbach attested to the warm reception the tennis legend received from the NBA crowd. The audience rocked the stadium with their loud cheers for the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"Roger Federer may have just set the record for loudest applause for a celebrity at Barclays Center this season," wrote Winfield of the New York Daily News on Twitter.

"Loudest ovation of the day goes to Roger Federer, who's courtside," said Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

Federer waved as he was shown on the jumbotron, the words "tennis legend" written under his name.

New York has been a witness to the retired tennis star's legendary career as he lifted five straight US Open trophies there from 2004 to 2008.

The Brooklyn Nets posted about their special visitor on Instagram.

"Greatness in the building," the NBA team wrote.

A photo of the well-loved sports hero beaming and a short video clip of him as he sat courtside accompanied the post.

The Swiss Maestro expressed his gratitude via an Instagram story.

"Always a pleasure. Thanks for having me, Brooklyn" wrote the former World No. 1.

Roger Federer plans to devote time to other sports, traveling post-retirement

The Swiss maestro during the Laver Cup last September

During his visit to Tokyo for clothing sponsor Uniqlo's Lifewear Day, Roger Federer revealed his plans now that he has more time on his hands – play other sports that took a backseat when he focused on tennis and travel more adventurously with his family.

With his knee still bugging him, he is content being a sports spectator for now.

As for travel, he seems to be doing a lot lately, as he recently visited the site of his most successful Slam – Wimbledon.

The former World No. 1 posted on social media a photo of the coveted Wimbledon trophy, which he has raised a record eight times.

"Nice to see you again," the Swiss Maestro wrote on Instagram.

He is also busy fulfilling his brand ambassador roles as he recently attended events for Moet and Chandon and Rolex.

With the rigors of training and matches now behind him, the five-time US Open champion said he was looking forward to enjoying a return to sports not named tennis, at least, and traveling with his family.

"Looking forward to a lot of things and then sharing those all with my wife and my children, my best friends, and parents, you name it," he said in an interview with Uniqlo.

