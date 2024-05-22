Roger Federer welcomes Andre Agassi to the Laver Cup as the American succeeds John McEnroe as new Team World captain

Tennis great Roger Federer welcomed Andre Agassi as the new captain of Team World for the 2025 edition of the Laver Cup in San Francisco. The former World No.1 will replace his compatriot John McEnroe as the captain from next year.

The 2025 Laver Cup will be the eighth edition of the competition. It was inaugurated in 2017 and two teams - Team Europe and Team World - compete against each other in the charity event. To date, Team Europe has won the competition four times while Team World has won twice.

Former World No. 1 Andre Agassi was recently announced as the new captain of Team World. Roger Federer reposted the announcement from the Laver Cup on his Instagram story and welcomed Agassi:

"Welcome Andre"

Roger Federer has been integral to the Laver Cup since its inception. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has participated in four editions of the competition from 2017. Federer announced his retirement from tennis at the Laver Cup in 2022.

Andre Agassi, an Olympic gold medalist and eight-time Major winner, discussed his appointment as the new captain of the Team World. He said that it is an honor to captain Team World and hopes to win the trust of the players like McEnroe did. Agassi was quoted as saying (via the ATP Tour):

“I am truly honored to accept the invitation to become the Laver Cup Team World Captain. “In just seven short years since the Laver Cup began, it’s been so enjoyable for fans, including myself, to watch the greats of the game team up and compete against one another in this incredible team environment."

“I hope I can build the rapport, respect and trust with the players as John has done and I can’t wait to take on this role, it’s not one I’m taking lightly.”

The newly announced captain Agassi will be present at this year's Laver Cup. The event will be held in Berlin, where he will be formally introduced as the new captain.

The Laver Cup is played over three days. On the first and second days, the games are played in day and night sessions whereas on the third and last day, the games are played in a day session. Four matches are played each day, three singles and a doubles, and all the matches are played on a best-of-three-sets format.

"And from San Francisco buddy, it’s all yours" - John McEnroe welcomes Andre Agassi as his successor at the Laver Cup

John McEnroe (L) and Andre Agassi (R)

John McEnroe, the current captain of Team World for the Laver Cup, welcomed his successor Andre Agassi with an affectionate yet hilarious letter. Agassi will replace the 65-year-old from 2025 as the captain.

In a video shared by the Laver Cup on X (formerly Twitter), Agassi reads a congratulatory letter from McEnroe, who has been leading Team World since 2017. McEnroe welcomed Andre Agassi by saying:

“Dear Andre, I want to be the first to congratulate you on taking my job. You should know that I’ve already laid the groundwork for your arrival. I gave the team copies of your autobiography “Open” that I found."

"I look forward to seeing you in Berlin, to show you the ropes, and from San Francisco buddy, it’s all yours. May the balls and calls land in your favor."

Team World won the last two editions of the Laver Cup consecutively. This year's edition of the Laver Cup will kick off on September 20, 2024, in Berlin.

