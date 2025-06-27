Roger Federer and wife Mirka turn heads with stylish appearance at Dior red carpet in Paris

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka turned up the glamour at the Dior show at the Paris Fashion Week. The Swiss legend, boasting 20 Grand Slams in his repertoire, was one of the leading men in tennis alongside Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Roger Federer dominated his sport for almost two decades, playing in 20 out of 24 major tournaments from 2004 to 2009. He amassed eight titles at Wimbledon, and his win Grand Slam in the 2009 edition eclipsed Pete Sampras' record of 14. The 43-year-old also achieved the Career Grand Slam at the French Open that year.

Having finished as the year-end No.1 five times, Federer made waves at the Olympics, winning the singles silver in 2012 and gold in doubles in 2008. Besides excelling in his sport, Federer also gained recognition as a philanthropist, helping the impoverished population through his eponymous foundation.

Three years into retirement, the legend's name continues to resonate in the sporting domain. He recently attended the Dior show with his wife Mirka in Paris, turning up the glamour in an all-black suit while the latter complemented him in a white blazer dress.

The Swiss was recently in conversation with TNT Sports, hinting at his arrival at this year's Wimbledon to reunite with Djokovic and Andy Murray. He also wondered whether the 'King of Clay' Nadal would be there too.

"I probably will go to Wimbledon, but I don't know if Rafa will be there during the tournament. We will see Novak in the draw, while Andy will probably be at the facilities."

Federer attended the farewell ceremony of Nadal at the 2025 Roland Garros. He was joined by Djokovic and Murray on the court.

Roger Federer was a special guest at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Federer at the 2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 12 - (Source: Getty)

Federer was the honorary starter at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 93rd edition on June 14, 2025. He matched the feat of his contemporary Nadal, who was the official starter of the endurance race in 2018. The Swiss waved the flag to commence the day and met Valentino Rossi, the Italian racing driver.

Ahead of his stint, the 103-time singles title winner talked about the difference between car racing and his sport, noting that the latter involves more risk. Lauding the pilots, he said:

"The stress level, I think, is very high. You get used to it, of course, like with everything we do in life. Muscle memory kicks in, and then you can do it. But, obviously, mistakes can be much more costly here than in a tennis match. I think this is the big difference that I cannot relate to. When I did the hot lap, it just feels so quick, and it's not even the fastest car on the grid. It's amazing. I have a tremendous respect for the pilots and everybody who is competing here."

The tennis legend earned five Laureus World Sportsman of the Year awards and thirteen Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Awards for his stellar career achievements.

