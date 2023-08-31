Roger Federer was recently spotted at the 2023 Diamond League in Zurich, where he was accompanied by his wife Mirka and twin daughters Myla and Charlene.

The 20-time Major winner has made sporadic public appearances since retiring from tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup. In that context, his recent appearance during the men's 400m hurdles event at the Diamond League was perhaps even more pleasing to the eye.

A few devout fans spotted the Swiss maestro at the track and field event earlier on Friday (August 31). They subsequently posted a few snaps of the 42-year-old watching the hurdles event with his wife and daughters.

Going by the pictures, Federer was cloaked in a sturdy black coat, while his daughters donned white full-sleeve t-shirts. Mirka, meanwhile, was also papped sitting beside him in a gray blazer and light blue jeans.

The twin daughters, in particular, bore a very striking resemblance with their mother in the following photos.

Roger Federer has been enjoying his life after retirement from tennis

Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres" concert in Zurich

Roger Federer has not been in the public eye much lately. However, the Swiss has ensured that he leaves attendees absolutely captivated whenever he does turn up for an event.

Not long ago, the Fed Express attended Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" concert in Zurich. He even sang along with Chris Martin on their famous song "Don't Panic," which drove fans crazy. During the gig, the singer also joked that the tennis legend was one of the founding members of the band.

The 42-year-old made an appearance in Brooklyn more recently. He was attending an event organized by Swiss performance sportswear company On. He was joined by women's World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and fast-rising Ben Shelton, who revealed their apparel for the ongoing US Open at the event.

A hoard of attendees at the On event proceeded to swarm Federer for pictures after the event was finished. For the uninitiated, the 20-time Major winner is a major shareholder in On, having first invested in the company as part of an endorsement agreement in 2019.

Federer will also be back at this year's Laver Cup in Vancouver, albeit not in a player's capacity. He will be flipping the coin for the last match of the Day 3 of the team event.

