Carlos Alcaraz has opened up about the importance the French Open holds for Spaniards, attributing its significance to Rafael Nadal's unprecedented success at the Major.

Alcaraz was recently honored with the Spanish Athlete of the Year award by King Felipe at the Royal Palace in El Pardo. He received the accolade for his stellar 2022 season, during which he won his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open and became the youngest World No. 1 in ATP rankings history.

At the event, the 20-year-old looked ahead to the claycourt season, highlighting the French Open as his primary goal. Carlos Alcaraz disclosed that the claycourt Major is "super special" for Spaniards due to Rafael Nadal's unprecedented success there, saying that winning the Major, even just once, would be incredible.

"Roland Garros is a super special tournament for Spaniards because of what Rafa has achieved and for me it would be amazing to be able to win it, even just once… I’m going to try," he said (via Tennis Majors).

Acknowledging his quarterfinal finish in 2022 and his semifinal exit in 2023, the World No. 3 outlined his ambition to go one step further in 2024, setting his sights on reaching the final or securing victory in Paris.

"I’ve grown and evolved. Two years ago, I was in the quarter-finals; Last year, I played in the semi-finals; Now the goal is to go to the final or be victorious […] I arrive on clay with a lot of desire and enthusiasm," he added.

Alcaraz kicks off his clay season at the Monte-Carlo Masters, entering the tournament as the third seed. Following a first-round bye, the two-time Grand Slam champion faces Felix Auger-Aliassime or a qualifier in his opening match.

Nadal, meanwhile, pulled out of the Masters 1000 event due to the lingering effects of his injury setbacks, explaining that his body "simply wouldn't allow him to compete."

"I hope I can have a rivalry like the one Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer had; it could be with Jannik Sinner" - Carlos Alcaraz

Beyond his desire to follow in Rafael Nadal's footsteps at the French Open, Carlos Alcaraz also shared his aim to emulate his compatriot's compelling rivalry with Roger Federer.

The 20-year-old hailed their "beautiful and demanding" rivalry, disclosing that it has taught him the value of never giving up.

"They (Nadal and Federer) have had a very beautiful and demanding rivalry at the same time. What I have learned from this rivalry is that you can never fall behind or give up or settle," Carlos Alcaraz told the ATP Tour.

"Every time one of them lost to the other, they tried to be better to win the next time," he added.

The World No. 3 also conveyed his desire to cultivate a similar rivalry with Jannik Sinner, with the aim of elevating his game by drawing inspiration from the Italian's high level of play.

"I hope I can have a rivalry like the one they have had. Right now, the way people look at it, it could be with Jannik. I hope both Jannik and I have a long and beautiful future ahead of us," he said.

"That way I hope that I can give my best level and continue growing thanks to him while I see the level he is having," Alcaraz added.

Alcaraz and Sinner have locked horns in eight tour-level meetings, with their head-to-head record standing at 4-4. The Spaniard emerged victorious in their most recent encounter, beating Sinner 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the 2024 Indian Wells Masters semifinals.

