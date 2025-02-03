Rotterdam 2025 schedule today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 2 | ABN AMRO Open

The first-round matches will continue on Day 2 of the ABN AMRO Open 2025 in Rotterdam. Former top 10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Hubert Hurkacz were among the winners on the first day of the tournament. The former beat Harold Mayot in straight sets, and the latter won comfortably against Flavio Cobolli.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will be making his debut here on Tuesday (February 4). He competed in South America during this time of the year for the past three seasons but opted to switch things up this year. He will face Botic van de Zandschulp in his opener here, who upset him in the second round of last year's US Open.

Alex de Minaur, the runner-up in Rotterdam last year, will take on David Goffin in the first round. Andrey Rublev will also be in action on Tuesday, and will take on Zhizhen Zhang. Holger Rune, Roberto Bautista Agut, and Alexander Bublik are some of the other notable names in the mix as well.

Trending

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the ABN AMRO Open:

Schedule for Day 2 of the ABN AMRO Open 2025

Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Jiri Lehecka vs Alexei Popyrin

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: David Goffin vs (3) Alex de Minaur

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (4) Andrey Rublev vs Zhang Zhizhen

Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (WC) Botic van de Zandschulp

Followed by: Lorenzo Sonego vs (5) Holger Rune

Court 1

Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: Alexander Bublik vs Jakub Mensik

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (WC) Robin Hasse/Sem Verbeek vs Lloyd Glasspool/Julian Cash

Followed by: Hubert Hurkacz/Jakub Mensik vs (3) Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori

Followed by: Pedro Martinez vs Roberto Bautista Agut

ABN AMRO Open 2025: Where to Watch

Alex de Minaur will begin his campaign at the ABN AMRO Open 2025 on Tuesday. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers from the following countries can tune into the respective channels and sites to keep up with the action at the ABN AMRO Open:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN+

Australia - beIN Sports

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

ABN AMRO Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on Centre Court will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time, while the first match on Court 1 will start at 2:00 p.m. The evening session will be held only on Centre Court, and will begin at 7:30 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Day session, Centre Court) Start time (Evening session, Centre Court) Start time (Court 1) USA & Canada

February 4, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET

February 4, 2025, 1:30 p.m. ET February 4, 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET UK

February 4, 2025, 10:00 a.m. GMT

February 4, 2025, 6:30 p.m. GMT February 4, 2025, 1:00 p.m. GMT India

February 4, 2025, 3:30 p.m. IST

February 5, 2025, 12:00 a.m. IST February 4, 2025, 6:30 p.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback