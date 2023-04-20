Iga Swiatek's remarks regarding the WTA tour's decision to resume hosting events in China despite the unresolved issue of Peng Shuai's disappearance have sparked outrage among tennis fans.

The WTA tour suspended events in China in December 2021 citing concerns for Shuai's safety and well-being. However, the decision was overturned on April 13 without any progress in the investigation.

In an interview with Eurosport, Swiatek declared her trust in the WTA to make the right decision regarding their return to China.

"I just trust that the WTA is making right decision. I hope that we, as players, can be safe no matter what country we are from. I don't have any kind of emotional influence because I have never even been to China. It's hard for me to say anything, but I just hope that WTA is strategically making a good choice," Swiatek said.

Tennis fans were quick to point out the perceived inconsistency in Swiatek's stance on international affairs. While the Pole has been outspoken about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, her decision to opt for diplomacy in this particular scenario drew criticism from fans.

"It wasn't hard for you to take a shot at the Russian and Belarusian players," a fan wrote.

"This is the same girl that supports the ban of innocent russians and belarussians athletes," another fan chimed in.

Another fan pointed out the Pole's apparent lack of empathy and limited perspective on situations that did not affect her directly.

"Hmm. It’s giving….”I don’t care as it doesn’t affect me”. Maybe we need to stop asking her these questions because I don’t think she has the range. She’s a good tennis player let’s continue to ask about that!," the fan tweeted.

Here are some more fan reactions to Swiatek's comments on the WTA tour's return to China:

Swiatek ain’t any “human rights activist”, she just loves money.

"I think I'm ready" - Iga Swiatek gears up for Stuttgart Open title defense

Iga Swiatek won the Stuttgart Open in 2022

Iga Swiatek will begin her claycourt season at the Stuttgart Open after a month-long layoff from the WTA tour due to a rib injury.

In the same interview with Eurosport, Swiatek stated that she has fully recovered from her injury and is ready to defend her Stuttgart title.

"I'm not injured anymore, so that's the most important thing for me. I feel like I used that time in Warsaw well to rest a little bit and to not think about tennis. I have still been working out physically a little bit and obviously coming back to practicing step by step. Here I am and I think I'm ready," the World No. 1 said.

Iga Swiatek will take on Qinwen Zheng in her opening match at the Stuttgart Open on Thursday, April 20.

