Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana enjoys her time at Monte-Carlo Masters, flexes her Christian Dior bag with mirror selfie

Ivana Nedved, Sebastian Korda's girlfriend, recently shared images of her time in Monaco. Nedved is in the principality to watch her partner Korda play in the Monte Carlo Open. Unfortunately, the American was dumped out of the tournament in the first round, losing in straight sets to Jiri Lecheka.

Ad

Nedved and Sebastian Korda have been in a relationship since 2021, during which Korda has risen to No. 24 in the ATP rankings. The couple share similar sporting histories: Korda's father is Petr Korda, the 1998 Australian Open champion and Ivana's father is Czech soccer star Pavel Nedved, who happens to be a Juventus club legend and the recipient of the 2003 Ballon d'Or.

Sebastian Korda also has a famous sister, the golfer Nelly Korda, who is World No. 1 on the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. His other sister, Jessica, also plays on the LPGA tour. Korda's mom is Regina Rajchrtova, another pro tennis player who won a WTA doubles title in 1989.

Ad

Trending

On her Instagram stories, Nedved shared a pair of images from the Hotel de Paris. One showed her displaying her Christian Dior handbag, and the other was a rooftop shot across Monte Carlo's skyline.

Ivana Nedved's story feat her mirror selfie - Source: @ivananedved on Instagram

In her next story about the view from the Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo, she tagged the location and captioned it:

Ad

"🦌🪩🤍🫖"

Ivana Nedved's story - Source: @ivananedved on Instagram

Ivana Nedved's LinkedIn page tells us that she graduated from the Glion Institute of Higher Education with a degree in events, sports, and entertainment. She also holds a master's degree in international marketing and has worked on the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) and at Alfa Romeo.

Ad

Sebastian Korda and Ivana Nedved share images from their Sunshine Swing memories

Korda family at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Nedved's story is not the first time the couple has shared their travel experiences. After the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments, Sebastian Korda shared a photo dump of their Tour memories, including a training session, a meeting with Juan Martin del Potro, a promo shoot, and a golf break. He captioned the same:

Ad

"Sunscreen swing"

Sebastian Korda suffered an elbow injury at the end of last year, which has caused him to miss several tournaments in 2025. He reached the final of the Adelaide Open but exited the Australian Open early. Korda defeated Gael Monfils and Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the quarterfinal at last week's Miami Open, where his progress was halted by Novak Djokovic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis