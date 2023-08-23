"See you next year"- New mother Naomi Osaka expresses enthusiasm for participating in US Open after fan gushes over her cutout at the tournament

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka is eagerly looking forward to playing at the US Open next year.

The 25-year-old was last seen competing at the 2022 Tokyo Open before taking a maternity break from tennis. She welcomed a baby girl last month on July 7th with rapper Cordae and named her Shai.

As the tennis extravaganza unfolds in New York, the buzz for the electric atmosphere of the 2023 US Open builds up. Osaka took to her Instagram to respond to a fan's post featuring her picture in New York, expressing her anticipation for joining the US Open next year.

“See you next year,” Naomi Osaka said

Naomi Osaka looks forward to competing at the US Open next year

The Japanese tennis professional is a two-time champion at the US Open, capturing titles in 2018 and 2020. She won her first ever Grand Slam crown at the Flushing Meadows, outclassing American legend Serena Williams in straight sets in 2018. Even though her last appearance in 2022 resulted in a first round exit, Osaka will be hopeful of finding her best form soon and fighting for more titles in the future.

In a recent episode of the Mountaintop Conversations podcast, led by retired sprinter Allyson Felix, Naomi Osaka openly delved into the pressure she faced while considering the prospect of becoming a parent.

The four-time Grand Slam Champion confessed to carrying the notion that parenthood could signify the conclusion of one's professional journey, as she had noticed only a handful of athletes with children actively participating in tournaments.

"Actually, there was a lot of pressure I felt for me. For me, I always had the assumption that if you have a kid, it’s basically the end of your career. I don’t really see a lot of women on the tennis tour with kids. They are usually a bit older, and it just seems like a very hard taxing on your body," Naomi Osaka said

"I just never really thought if I had a kid, I’d go back on the tour. But I feel like it was a magical moment for me. It just made me think of all the things I love and appreciate and it just made me really want to work hard … I’ve played tennis since I was three and I want to appreciate the time that I can still play," she added.

"From when I was preggos"- Naomi Osaka Delights Fans with Practice Session Videos During Pregnancy with Daughter Shai

Toray Pan Pacific Open - Day Two Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka recently shared glimpses of her practicing on the tennis courts while she was still pregnant with her daughter Shai.

In the past few weeks, there have been several speculations about Osaka's potential return to the sport. The recent video clip of the Japanese star hitting balls on the court has ignited a fresh sense of optimism among her fans.

The TikTok video contains two short segments featuring the 25-year-old tennis sensation in action. The opening seconds show her serving on an empty court, while the later part displays Osaka skillfully returning shots with her backhand and forehand. She added a caption clarifying that these snippets were captured during her pregnancy.

"Vids in my camera from when I was peggos lol," she wrote

Fans will be delighted to see Osaka back in action in the upcoming US Open. She will face stiff competition and will need to give her best to win her 5th Career Grand Slam.

