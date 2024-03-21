"Seems you know more than me" - James Blake hits back after fan alleges he messed up schedule of Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini match 

James Blake, former World No. 4 and tournament director of the Miami Open, recently engaged in a heated debate with a fan about the scheduling of Andy Murray's match against Matteo Berrettini.

Blake is a former American tennis player, who reached the quarterfinals at the 2008 Australian Open and the 2005 and 2006 US Open. He has been serving as Miami Open tournament director since 2018.

He recently caught the ire of a fan who accused him of not giving wildcards to American players and not having an appropriate scheduling of the matches. The fan was upset that Andy Murray's match against Matteo Berrettini was scheduled at 3:00 PM local time rather than in the night session, especially because it could be Murray's last Miami Open.

Blake rebuffed the claims mentioning that the tournament gave wildcards to Darwin Blanch and Martin Damn, both of whom are American. He also mentioned that they take player's wishes into consideration while deciding the schedule.

"1. Are Blanch and Damm Americans? 2. Did you ever consider that players may want to play during the day instead of the night and we want to accommodate them instead of what makes you happy?" Blake wrote.

The fan replied by reminding the American that his job is to sell more tickets.

Blake retorted and asked the fan to send a job application.

"Thanks for telling me my job. Seems like you know more than me how to do it. Feel free to send in your application," Blake said.

The fan did not mince his words, remarking that players should be willing to play at any time.

The American then said that it was wrong to treat players as prisoners as the fan had suggested.

"You would do great as a TD thinking of the players as prisoners. Don’t quit your day job. This is now 3 responses for an internet troll. That’s my limit, so don’t expect anymore," Blake responded.

Matteo Berrettini escapes a near-collapse during his match against Andy Murray

Matteo Berrettini at the 2022 Australian Open

Matteo Berrettini and Andy Murray faced off in the 1R at the 2024 Miami Open. With the score reading 6-4, 2-5, Berrettini was ready to serve but felt dizzy in the middle of his service routine. The chair umpire quickly enquired about the Italian's health.

Murray also checked on Matteo Berrettini. After a checkup by the physiotherapist, the Italian felt comfortable to continue the match. It's important to note that the temperature at the venue was 72° F, which is not considered too hot for Miami.

Murray ultimately won the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and will now play against Tomas Etcheverry in the second round.

