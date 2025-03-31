Serena Williams' $150M husband Alexis Ohanian sends 2-word clarification after hilarious NSFW accusation

Alexis Ohanian, the multi-millionaire husband of Serena Williams, has posted a hilarious response to one of his childhood drawings. Ohanian often points to his happy childhood as one of the principal factors in his success as a businessman and father. Ohanian is worth $150 million, according to celebritynetworth.com.

Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and once called by Forbes as the "Mayor of the Internet," has many business interests. Through his venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, he invests in a range of sectors, although sports remains top of his agenda. The couple owns Angel City FC, a women's soccer team, while Serena Williams holds a minority stake in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Despite his many business successes, Ohanian insists that fatherhood is his greatest achievement. Playing upon those emotions, an X (formerly Twitter) user named ImKindaNiceDude took an image that Ohanian had posted on the platform, a picture he'd drawn as a boy, and asked Ohanian a question about it.

The picture showed an explosion with the words "Ka Boom", and several spoons swimming away from the impact. The X user suggested the spoons were something else, and jokingly asked:

"So you knew from an early age you wanted those kids, huh?"

Ohanian was immediately in on the joke and replied on his X account with a two-word clarification:

"Lol spoons"

Alexis Ohanian X Account (https://x.com/alexisohanian/status/1906499448747745433?t=KvMnOUA6fW-eBbwUOtqxiQ&s=19)

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have two children. Their daughter Olympia is seven, and Adira is one. Olympia, in particular, has been a huge inspiration for Ohanian.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams have spoken at length about how their children have inspired them

Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

Both Ohanian and Serena Williams have reveled in being parents. Serena has included her children in some of her fashion promotions, and the couple has even gone as far as making Olympia part of the ownership group of the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), one of the teams in Tiger Woods' new golf venture, Tomorrow's Golf League.

During a conversation on his podcast "Business Dad" in July 2024, Ohanian opened up on the difference becoming a father had made to his attitude to business and life. He posted the episode on his Instagram page.

"One of the things that really changed my life was becoming a father. One of the reasons for that was I realized that after spending so much of my life really focused on myself and building my career, I now had this little human who I just cared so much more about than anything else," he said.

23-time Major winner Serena Williams and Ohanian are model parents. Olympia has also shown early promise as an athlete and golfer but does not appear ready to follow in her mother's footsteps as an icon of the tennis world.

