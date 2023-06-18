"The reason why I know what matters" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian dedicates heartfelt tribute to father Chris on Father's Day

In a recent Father's Day tribute, Alexis Ohanian, the husband of tennis legend Serena Williams, expressed profound gratitude towards his father, Chris Ohanian. The co-founder of Reddit, and now leading his venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, Ohanian credits his father for instilling in him the values that matter in life.

The tribute was made via a tweet on Father's Day, where Alexis emphasized the invaluable role of his father in his upbringing. He acknowledged his father's teachings in shaping his discipline and values, which have become his guiding principles. The tweet read:

"Any man can be a father, but not every father is a dad. I'm grateful that I had such a great role model in my dad, Chris Ohanian, who is the reason why I know what matters. Thanks for all those chores that taught me discipline; all the football tosses; and letting me tease you. I'm sensing a pattern here..."

Accompanying the text was a video where Ohanian records his daughter engaged in a round of golf, reflecting the sporting spirit entrenched in the family.

Ohanian, who famously stepped down from the board of Reddit three years ago, has often attributed his decision to resign to the desire for personal growth and a focus on his family life with his wife Serena Williams and their daughter Olympia.

Serena Williams shows off baby bump on evening out in Bologna with husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia Ohanian

Tennis legend Serena Williams recently revealed her progressing pregnancy during an evening spent in Bologna, Italy, with her husband Alexis Ohanian. The duo, currently in the midst of an extended Italian vacation, along with their daughter Olympia, are soaking in the serenity before becoming a family of four.

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams publicly announced her second pregnancy at the Met Gala earlier this year. Since that declaration, public sightings of her pregnant form have been scarce, until a recent Instagram image visibly showed her burgeoning baby bump.

During her evening in Bologna, the tennis icon, also renowned for her fashion sense, showed off her comfortable yet stylish footwear, a product of her previous collaboration with Crocs for the Serena Embellish Flip collection. The photo featured her visibly pregnant, while maintaining a natural look with a braided hairstyle and no makeup.

Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of the social news website Reddit, kept it simple and casual in a black shirt and jeans combo, accessorized minimally with a wristwatch.

Known for her unique on-court attire during her active WTA tour days, and a frequent face at globally acclaimed galas and red carpets, Williams is also the creative mind behind the clothing line, S by Serena.

