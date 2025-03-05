Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to possibility of a 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'-style show on his family

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared his thoughts on being on a show similar to Keeping Up with the Kardashians with his family. The tech mogul, who paved the way for free media through the invention of Reddit in 2005, recently joined the bid to acquire the video-sharing platform TikTok's US operations from parent company, ByteDance.

Ohanian also boasts a profound social media presence and is often found sharing glimpses of various moments of his life on these platforms. Owing to this, the Reddit co-founder was faced with a request to start his reality TV show, where he would be starring along with his wife, tennis star Serena Williams.

The fan was keen to see the power couple on a TV show instead of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. To this request, the $150 Million-worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) entrepreneur shared a realistic explanation of what an ideal day in his life looks like, which, according to him, is pretty drab and boring. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on this matter.

"I mostly sit in front of a computer. Very boring. Then I break that up with walks around the farm on phonecalls."- he wrote.

Even though the 43-year-old doesn't brag about his eventful life, the TikTok acquisition, which will be another landmark move in Ohanian's life, is surely keeping the entrepreneur busy.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian hopes to provide a free and fair platform

Alexis Ohanian at a sports business panel - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently joined the bid with MLB team Los Angeles Dodgers' former owner Frank McCourt and Kevin O'Leary of Shark Tank fame for the acquisition of the social media platform TikTok's operation in the United States. They hope to provide Americans a free and fair space to express themselves through 'The People's Bid'.

The app also faced a brief ban earlier this year after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in favor of the same. Ohanian recently announced the news of his bid on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a Reuters report paired with a clear message stating his intent.

"Exciting news for the digital world...I'm officially now one of the people trying to buy TikTok US — and bring it on-chain. TikTok has been a game-changer for creators, and it's future should be built by them" - he wrote.

In other news, Alexis Ohanian was recently seen enjoying with Serena Williams as their TGL team Los Angeles Golf Club clinched a playoff spot at the tournament.

