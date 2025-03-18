Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian takes pride in Alyssa Thompson kick-starting Angel City FC's goal tally for 2025

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took pride in Angel City FC's celebratory moment after Alyssa Thompson scored the first goal of the 2025 season. The Ohanian-invested club finished in a a 1-1 tie against San Diego Wave at its home stadium.

Ohanian teamed up with his college roommate, Steve Huffman, and computer programmer, Aaron Swartz to create the iconic online bulletin board, Reddit, and served as the executive chairman of the company. However, he stepped down from Reddit's board in protest against George Flyod's murder and made way for the recruitment of African-American entrepreneur, Michael Seibel.

Since then, Serena Williams' $150m-worth husband (per Celebrity Net Worth) has been investing in various ventures, especially women's sports. He acquired major stakes in the new NWSL franchise, Angel City FC, which debuted in 2022. The Los Angeles area's first women's professional soccer team qualified for their first-ever playoff spot in 2023 but lost to OL Reign.

As the club started the 2025 NWSL season, Ohanian attended the match against San Diego Wave. The latter team picked up pace from the start of the match but Angel City FC got into rhythm midway through. Early in the second half, Alyssa Thompson's goal helped the team to a 1-1 draw against the rivals.

Ohanian captured the celebratory moment from the suite as the audience erupted in cheers and posted the video on his X account.

"The view from the suite this past Sunday after Alyssa Thompson scored our first goal of the 2025 season. @weareangelcity football is BACK," his caption read.

Serena Williams also joined Angel City's board alongside her husband, Natalie Portman, Gillian Berry and Julie Uhrman. Their team will next take the field against Portland Thorns on March 22, 2025.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian once shared his wish to see Angel City FC reach great heights

Ohanian speaking at the Sportico's Invest in Sports New York - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, a staunch advocate for women in the sporting realm, once lashed out at people who doubted his plan to start a team. When Disney CEO Bob Iger and his wife Willow Bay were headed to invest more than $50 million in the club (valued $250m), the tech mogul said it was just the start of building Angel City FC as the most valuable women's sports team.

"I can't comment on the details but in 2019 when I said I was going to start a team, a lot of people said I was going to lose a lot of money. I just wonder where they are now. This is really just the start. I'm excited to see this continued investment and to keep building Angel City into what I know can be the biggest brand in all of women's professional sports," he said (via Reuters).

Ohanian also hosted a women-only track event, Athlos NYC, in 2024. The event not only welcomed top-tier athletes but also boased a record prize pool.

